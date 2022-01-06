Santa Barbara Film Festival to honor Haim, DeBose, 6 others

The eight actors singled out for the award include newcomers, like Saniyya Sidney who plays Venus Williams in “King Richard” and “CODA’s” Emilia Jones and Troy Kotsur, as well as more familiar faces, like Simon Rex (“Red Rocket”) and Jamie Dornan (“Belfast”).

The event, hosted by TCM’s Dave Karger, will include discussions with the talent — which could be for some a stop on the road to the Oscars on March 27. Karger said these honorees are, “integral parts of the season’s most exciting and emotional films.” Previous recipients have included Zendaya, Riz Ahmed and Awkwafina.