Sanofi, GSK to seek authorization for COVID-19 vaccine

The companies had planned for their vaccine to be ready last year but early trials showed the vaccine produced an “insufficient” immune response in people over 60 because it didn’t contain enough of the material that triggers the production of disease-fighting antibodies.

Late-stage trials of the current formulation of the vaccine were conducted on 10,000 adults in the U.S., Asia, Africa and Latin America. The companies didn’t provide a breakdown of the vaccine’s effectiveness for different age groups. Full results from the study will be published later this year.

Authorization of the shot would bolster efforts to combat a pandemic that has already taken more than 5.9 million lives worldwide as the makers of existing vaccines struggle to produce enough doses to meet demand. GSK and Sanofi have signed agreements to supply millions of doses to the U.S., EU, Canada and developing countries.

___

Follow AP's pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic