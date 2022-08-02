ajc logo
Sandy Hook dad says Alex Jones made his life a 'living hell'

FILE - Bill Ogden, partner with the firm representing Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, parents of parents of Sandy Hook shooting victim Jesse Lewis, reacts while watching a clip from InfoWars during the trial for Alex Jones on July 28, 2022. Although Jones portrays the lawsuit against him as an assault on the First Amendment, the parents who sued him say his statements were so malicious and obviously false that they fell well outside the bounds of speech protected by the constitutional clause. (Briana Sanchez/Austin American-Statesman via AP, Pool, File)

FILE - Bill Ogden, partner with the firm representing Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, parents of parents of Sandy Hook shooting victim Jesse Lewis, reacts while watching a clip from InfoWars during the trial for Alex Jones on July 28, 2022. Although Jones portrays the lawsuit against him as an assault on the First Amendment, the parents who sued him say his statements were so malicious and obviously false that they fell well outside the bounds of speech protected by the constitutional clause. (Briana Sanchez/Austin American-Statesman via AP, Pool, File)

National & World News
By JIM VERTUNO, Associated Press
Updated 43 minutes ago
The father of a 6-year-old killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting has testified that conspiracy theorist Alex Jones made his life a “living hell” by pushing claims the murders were a hoax

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The father of a 6-year-old killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting testified Tuesday that conspiracy theorist Alex Jones made his life a "living hell" by pushing claims that the murders were a hoax.

In more than an hour of emotional testimony during which he often fought back tears, Neil Heslin said he has endured online abuse, anonymous phone calls and harassment on the street.

"What was said about me and Sandy Hook itself resonates around the world," Heslin said. "As time went on, I truly realized how dangerous it was. ... My life has been threatened. I fear for my life, I fear for my safety."

Heslin said his home and car have been shot at, and his attorneys said Monday that the family had an “encounter” in Austin since the trial started and have been in isolation under security.

Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, the parents of 6-year-old Jesse Lewis, have sued Jones and his media company Free Speech Systems over the harassment and threats they and other parents say they have endured for years because of Jones and his Infowars website. Jones claimed the 2012 attack that killed 20 first-graders and six staffers at the Connecticut school was a hoax or faked.

Heslin and Lewis are seeking at least $150 million in the case.

“Today is very important to me and it’s been a long time coming ... to face Alex Jones for what he said and did to me. To restore the honor and legacy of my son,” Heslin said.

Heslin also said that while he doesn’t know if the Sandy Hook hoax theory originated with Jones, it was Jones who “lit the match and started the fire” with an online platform and broadcast that reached millions worldwide.

Heslin told the jury about holding his son with a bullet hole through his head, even describing the extent of the damage to his son’s body. A key segment of the case is a 2017 Infowars broadcast that said Heslin holding his son didn’t happen.

An apology from Jones wouldn’t be good enough at this point, he said.

“Alex started this fight,” Heslin said, “and I’ll finish this fight.”

Jones wasn't in court during Heslin's testimony, a move the father called “cowardly.” Jones has skipped much of the testimony during the two-week trial and had a cadre of bodyguards in the courtroom when he did attend. Tuesday was the last scheduled day for testimony and Jones was expected to take the stand as the only witness in his defense.

Scarlett Lewis was also called to the stand Tuesday.

Heslin and Lewis suffer from a form of post-traumatic stress disorder that comes from constant trauma, similar to that endured by soldiers in war zones or child abuse victims, a forensic psychologist who studied their cases and met with them testified Monday.

Jones has portrayed the lawsuit against him as an attack on his First Amendment rights.

At stake in the trial is how much Jones will pay. The parents have asked the jury to award $150 million in compensation for defamation and intentional infliction of emotional distress. The jury will then consider whether Jones and his company will pay punitive damages.

The trial is just one of several Jones faces.

Courts in Texas and Connecticut have already found Jones liable for defamation for his portrayal of the Sandy Hook massacre as a hoax involving actors aimed at increasing gun control. In both states, judges issued default judgements against Jones without trials because he failed to respond to court orders and turn over documents.

Jones has already tried to protect Free Speech Systems financially. The company filed for federal bankruptcy protection last week. Sandy Hook families have separately sued Jones over his financial claims, arguing that the company is trying to protect millions owned by Jones and his family through shell entities.

FILE - Alex Jones, left, arrives at the Travis County Courthouse in Austin, Texas, on July 26, 2022, with a piece of tape over his mouth that reads "Save the 1st." He shook hands with his lawyer, Andino Reynal. Although Jones portrays the lawsuit against him as an assault on the First Amendment, the parents who sued him say his statements were so malicious and obviously false that they fell well outside the bounds of speech protected by the constitutional clause. (Briana Sanchez/Austin American-Statesman via AP, Pool, File)

InfoWars writer Adan Salazar is seen during video deposition at the Travis County Courthouse in Austin, Texas, Monday, Aug. 1, 2022. Alex Jones has been found to have defamed the parents of a Sandy Hook student for calling the attack a hoax. (Briana Sanchez/Austin American-Statesman via AP)

InfoWars writer Adan Salazar is seen during video deposition at the Travis County Courthouse in Austin, Texas, Monday, Aug. 1, 2022. Alex Jones has been found to have defamed the parents of a Sandy Hook student for calling the attack a hoax. (Briana Sanchez/Austin American-Statesman via AP)

Roy Lubit, psychiatrist, explains at the Travis County Courthouse in Austin, Texas, Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, that Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, parents of Sandy Hook shooting victim Jesse Lewis, have "complex PTSD" as a result of people believing their son Jesse didn't actually die in the school shooting. Alex Jones has been found to have defamed the parents of a Sandy Hook student for calling the attack a hoax. (Briana Sanchez/Austin American-Statesman via AP)

Roy Lubit, psychiatrist, explains at the Travis County Courthouse in Austin, Texas, Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, that Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, parents of Sandy Hook shooting victim Jesse Lewis, have "complex PTSD" as a result of people believing their son Jesse didn't actually die in the school shooting. Alex Jones has been found to have defamed the parents of a Sandy Hook student for calling the attack a hoax. (Briana Sanchez/Austin American-Statesman via AP)

Roy Lubit, psychiatrist, explains at the Travis County Courthouse in Austin, Texas, Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, that Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, parents of Sandy Hook shooting victim Jesse Lewis, have "complex PTSD" as a result of people believing their son Jesse didn't actually die in the school shooting. Alex Jones has been found to have defamed the parents of a Sandy Hook student for calling the attack a hoax. (Briana Sanchez/Austin American-Statesman via AP)

Roy Lubit, psychiatrist, explains at the Travis County Courthouse in Austin, Texas, Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, that Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, parents of Sandy Hook shooting victim Jesse Lewis, have "complex PTSD" as a result of people believing their son Jesse didn't actually die in the school shooting. Alex Jones has been found to have defamed the parents of a Sandy Hook student for calling the attack a hoax. (Briana Sanchez/Austin American-Statesman via AP)

Bill Ogden, right, lawyer representing Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, motions with his hands toward Andino Reynal, lawyer for Alex Jones, during the fifth day of trial at the Travis County Courthouse in Austin, Texas, Monday, Aug. 1, 2022. Jones has been found to have defamed the parents of a Sandy Hook student for calling the attack a hoax. (Briana Sanchez/Austin American-Statesman via AP)

Bill Ogden, right, lawyer representing Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, motions with his hands toward Andino Reynal, lawyer for Alex Jones, during the fifth day of trial at the Travis County Courthouse in Austin, Texas, Monday, Aug. 1, 2022. Jones has been found to have defamed the parents of a Sandy Hook student for calling the attack a hoax. (Briana Sanchez/Austin American-Statesman via AP)

Mark Bankston, lawyer for Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, parents of Sandy Hook shooting victim Jesse Lewis, reacts during the fifth day of trial at the Travis County Courthouse in Austin, Texas, Monday, Aug. 1, 2022. Alex Jones has been found to have defamed the parents of a Sandy Hook student for calling the attack a hoax. (Briana Sanchez/Austin American-Statesman via AP)

Mark Bankston, lawyer for Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, parents of Sandy Hook shooting victim Jesse Lewis, reacts during the fifth day of trial at the Travis County Courthouse in Austin, Texas, Monday, Aug. 1, 2022. Alex Jones has been found to have defamed the parents of a Sandy Hook student for calling the attack a hoax. (Briana Sanchez/Austin American-Statesman via AP)

Joseph Magliolo, far left, and Andino Reynal, lawyers representing Alex Jones, arrive at the Travis County Courthouse in Austin, Texas, Monday, Aug. 1, 2022. Alex Jones has been found to have defamed the parents of a Sandy Hook student for calling the attack a hoax. (Briana Sanchez/Austin American-Statesman via AP)

Joseph Magliolo, far left, and Andino Reynal, lawyers representing Alex Jones, arrive at the Travis County Courthouse in Austin, Texas, Monday, Aug. 1, 2022. Alex Jones has been found to have defamed the parents of a Sandy Hook student for calling the attack a hoax. (Briana Sanchez/Austin American-Statesman via AP)

Andino Reynal, lawyer for Alex Jones, questions Roy Lubit, psychiatrist, during the fifth day of trial at the Travis County Courthouse in Austin, Texas, Monday, Aug. 1, 2022. Jones has been found to have defamed the parents of a Sandy Hook student for calling the attack a hoax. (Briana Sanchez/Austin American-Statesman via AP)

Andino Reynal, lawyer for Alex Jones, questions Roy Lubit, psychiatrist, during the fifth day of trial at the Travis County Courthouse in Austin, Texas, Monday, Aug. 1, 2022. Jones has been found to have defamed the parents of a Sandy Hook student for calling the attack a hoax. (Briana Sanchez/Austin American-Statesman via AP)

Bill Ogden, right, lawyer representing Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, looks at Andino Reynal, lawyer for Alex Jones, during the fifth day of trial at the Travis County Courthouse in Austin, Texas, Monday, Aug. 1, 2022. Jones has been found to have defamed the parents of a Sandy Hook student for calling the attack a hoax. (Briana Sanchez/Austin American-Statesman via AP)

Bill Ogden, right, lawyer representing Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, looks at Andino Reynal, lawyer for Alex Jones, during the fifth day of trial at the Travis County Courthouse in Austin, Texas, Monday, Aug. 1, 2022. Jones has been found to have defamed the parents of a Sandy Hook student for calling the attack a hoax. (Briana Sanchez/Austin American-Statesman via AP)

