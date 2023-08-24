Sandwich chain Subway will be sold to Arby's owner Roark Capital

Sandwich chain Subway said Thursday it will be sold to the private equity firm Roark Capital

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By DEE-ANN DURBIN – Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago
X

Sandwich chain Subway said Thursday it will be sold to the private equity firm Roark Capital.

Terms of the deal weren’t disclosed. Earlier this week, The Wall Street Journal reported that Roark was offering around $9.6 billion for Subway, which is privately owned.

Subway CEO John Chidsey said the deal reflects Subway’s long-term growth potential and the value of the brand. Subway plans to continue to modernize restaurants and expand internationally under Roark’s ownership.

Roark is a private equity firm with $37 billion in assets under management. It specializes in franchised businesses, and owns multiple restaurant chains, including Arby’s, Dunkin’ and Buffalo Wild Wings.

Subway, which has dual headquarters in Miami and Connecticut, was founded in 1965 and is still owned by its founding families. It’s now one of the world’s largest restaurant chains, with 37,000 outlets in more than 100 countries.

But in the U.S., it has been losing market share in recent years to fast-growing rivals like Panera and Firehouse Subs, which feature more varied menus and newer stores. Subway has been trying to catch up; in 2021 it refreshed its menu and last year it announced a line of chef-developed sandwiches.

But in February, Subway announced it was exploring a sale.

Editors' Picks

BREAKING
Trump replaces top Atlanta attorney on day of Fulton surrender1h ago

Credit: John Spink

Donald Trump expected to surrender in Fulton County today
2h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

LIVE UPDATES
News from inside and outside Fulton jail today
23h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

The Jolt: Why Kemp went to Milwaukee to call Trump a ‘loser’
3h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

The Jolt: Why Kemp went to Milwaukee to call Trump a ‘loser’
3h ago

Credit: Elijah Nouvelage

Back so soon? The unpredictable return of COVID-19
5h ago
The Latest
Shein and Forever 21 team up in hopes of expanding reach of both fast-fashion retailers
9m ago
Fewer Americans apply for jobless benefits as labor market keeps humming along
14m ago
King Charles and Camilla to make up postponed state visit to France in September
18m ago
Featured

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Legislation would control how private schools in Georgia address gender
14h ago
Popular schedule-sharing app for teens raises safety, privacy concerns
RECIPE: Cool off with Quick and Easy Mexican Style Shrimp Ceviche
23h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top