Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Sanderson scores in OT as Senators beat Maple Leafs 4-3 to avoid sweep

Defenseman Jake Sanderson scored on a long wrist shot from the left boards at 17:42 of overtime and the Ottawa Senators beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3 on Saturday night to force a fifth game in the first-round series
Ottawa Senators' David Perron (57) celebrates his goal with Adam Gaudette (81) and Brady Tkachuk (7) after scoring against the Toronto Maple Leafs during third period NHL playoff action in Ottawa, Saturday, April 26, 2025. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Ottawa Senators' David Perron (57) celebrates his goal with Adam Gaudette (81) and Brady Tkachuk (7) after scoring against the Toronto Maple Leafs during third period NHL playoff action in Ottawa, Saturday, April 26, 2025. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP)
Updated 51 minutes ago

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Defenseman Jake Sanderson scored on a long wrist shot from the left boards at 17:42 of overtime and the Ottawa Senators beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3 on Saturday night to force a fifth game in the first-round series.

Sanderson kept the puck in at the blue line and fired the wrist shot that sailed through traffic and past goalie Anthony Stolarz into the top, right corner.

The teams needed extra time for the third straight game, with Ottawa finally breaking though after 3-2 overtime losses in Games 2 and 3. Toronto missed a chance for its first sweep since beating Ottawa in the 2001 first round.

Game 5 is Tuesday night in Toronto.

Ottawa killed a four-minute power play in overtime after Drake Batherson was given a double minor for high-sticking Toronto defenseman Chris Tanev.

Toronto defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson tied it with 5:29 left in regulation. He beat Linus Ullmark from the right side off William Nylander's cross pass.

David Perron gave Ottawa 3-2 lead at 7:32 of the third period. After Brady Tkachuk bowled over Maple Leafs forward Pontus Holmberg near the Ottawa net, the Senators rushed the other way, with Artem Zub slipping the puck down low for Perron to tap it past Stolarz.

Tim Stutzle and Shane Pinto added goals for Ottawa. Ullmark made 31 saves.

John Tavares and Matthew Knies also scored for Toronto. Stolarz stopped 17 shots.

Ottawa took a 2-0 lead in the first period, with Stutzle scoring on a power play at 9:03 and Pinto following with 5:49 left.

Tavares pulled Toronto within one with 55 seconds left in the first with his third of the series. Knies tied it with 9:48 left in the second, also scoring his third goal of the series.

Ottawa won a playoff game for the first time since the 2017 Eastern Conference final. Only four NHL teams have come back from a 3-0 deficit to win a series — the 1942 Maple Leafs, 1975 New York Islanders, the 2010 Philadelphia Flyers and the 2014 Los Angeles Kings.

___ AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

BODY:

OTTAWA - The Senators have a pulse in the Battle of Ontario.

Jake Sanderson scored at 17:32 of overtime as Ottawa survived a blown 2-0 lead to top Toronto 4-3 and stay alive in the teams’ first-round playoff series Saturday.

The defenceman fired a shot through a screen that kept his team alive — and

Ottawa Senators' David Perron (57) celebrates his goal with Adam Gaudette (81) and Brady Tkachuk (7) after scoring against the Toronto Maple Leafs during third period NHL playoff action in Ottawa, Saturday, April 26, 2025. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Ottawa Senators goaltender Linus Ullmark (35) keeps the puck out of the net during third period NHL playoff action in Ottawa, on Saturday, April 26, 2025. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Toronto Maple Leafs' Oliver Ekman-Larsson (95) celebrates his goal against the Ottawa Senators with Bobby McMann (74), Jake McCabe (22), and John Tavares (91) as Ottawa Senators' Tim Stutzle (18) and Artem Zub (2) skate away, during third period NHL playoff action in Ottawa, on Saturday, April 26, 2025. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Ottawa Senators' Adam Gaudette (81) battles with Toronto Maple Leafs' Steven Lorentz (18) along the boards during third period NHL playoff action in Ottawa, Saturday, April 26, 2025. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Toronto Maple Leafs' Simon Benoit (2) collides with Ottawa Senators' Dylan Cozens (24) during third period NHL playoff action in Ottawa, Saturday, April 26, 2025. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Anthony Stolarz (41) watches as Ottawa Senators' Tim Stutzle (18) loses the puck after being checked by Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly (44) during the second period of Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Ottawa, Ontario, Saturday, April 26, 2025. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Toronto Maple Leafs' Matthew Knies (23) celebrates after his goal against the Ottawa Senators with Auston Matthews (34) during the second period of Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Ottawa, Ontario, Saturday, April 26, 2025. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Toronto Maple Leafs' Matthew Knies (23) scores on Ottawa Senators goaltender Linus Ullmark (35) during second period NHL playoff action in Ottawa, Saturday, April 26, 2025. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) celebrates after his winning goal past Montreal Canadiens goaltender Sam Montembeault (35) in overtime of Game 1 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series Monday, April 21, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Credit: AP

Ovechkin scores his 1st playoff overtime goal as the Capitals beat the Canadiens 3-2 in Game 1

Tyler Seguin scores in OT as Stars withstand late double-minor penalty to beat Avalanche 2-1

Tkachuk stars in his return by scoring twice as the Panthers top Lightning 6-2 in series opener

The Latest

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) celebrates after making a 3-point basket during the second half of Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Houston Rockets in San Francisco, Saturday, April 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Credit: AP

Stephen Curry heats up with Jimmy Butler out, scores 36 as Warriors beat Rockets 104-93 for 2-1 lead

14m ago

Aaron Gordon's historic dunk at buzzer lifts Nuggets over Clippers 101-99 and ties series 2-2

16m ago

White House journalists use annual press dinner to celebrate First Amendment

32m ago

Featured

U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., speaks during a town hall on Friday, April 25, 2025, in Atlanta at the Cobb County Civic Center. (Jason Allen/Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Jason Allen/AJC

Jon Ossoff turns Trump’s CDC cuts into 2026 rallying cry

Mass layoffs at the Atlanta-based CDC have become a symbol in Georgia of Trump's second-term push to shrink the federal government and dismantle government agencies.

OPINION

TORPY: Bikes, scooters and walkers collide in Beltline free-for-all

Why Atlanta’s popular path needs a parallel trail.

Cunningham: Falcons hit home run in draft by finally making big investment in pass rush

The Atlanta Falcons have a chance to produce a good pass rush for the first time in a decade.