Sanders, Oklahoma State beat Miami 37-34 in Cheez-It Bowl

Perry misfired on six of his final nine passes and his 6-yard pass to Michael Redding III was not enough to convert a fourth-and-9 with under two minutes remaining.

Miami outgained Oklahoma State 512-418.

THE TAKEAWAY

Oklahoma State used a near perfect performance from Sanders to earn its fourth bowl victory in the past five years. Sanders was 27-of-40 passing and did not commit a turnover.

Miami will finish the season with back-to-back losses. It has lost five consecutive bowl games and 11 of its past 12.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Oklahoma State was unranked coming into the game, but likely will make the final Top 25 of the season.

Miami, ranked No. 18, could be out of the final rankings after consecutive losses.

UP NEXT

Oklahoma State should have a dynamic offense with Spencer returning at quarterback when it opens next season against Missouri State.

Miami has to hope King’s injury isn’t serious enough to keep him out of spring practice because the Hurricanes open next season against Alabama in Atlanta.

Oklahoma State wide receiver Brennan Presley (80) celebrates his touchdown reception against Miami with offensive lineman Hunter Woodard (70) and tight end Dayton Metcalf (84) during the first half of the Cheez-it Bowl NCAA college football game, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux) Credit: John Raoux Credit: John Raoux

Oklahoma State wide receiver Tay Martin (4) makes a reception in front of Miami cornerback Te'Cory Couch during the first half of the Cheez-it Bowl NCAA college football game, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux) Credit: John Raoux Credit: John Raoux

Miami quarterback D'Eriq King (1) looks for a receiver as Oklahoma State defensive tackle Sione Asi (99) rushes during the first half of the Cheez-it Bowl NCAA college football game, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux) Credit: John Raoux Credit: John Raoux

Miami quarterback N'Kosi Perry, left, looks for a receiver as Oklahoma State defensive end Brock Martin (40) rushes during the second half of the Cheez-it Bowl NCAA college football game, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux) Credit: John Raoux Credit: John Raoux