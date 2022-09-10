Sanders helps No. 16 Arkansas rocket past South Carolina

Sanders finished the first two and freshman Rashod Dubinion had his first career touchdown, giving Arkansas a 21-3 lead in the second quarter.

Spencer Rattler was 23 of 38 with 361 yards passing for South Carolina (1-1, 0-1), though 173 of those came in the fourth quarter when the Gamecocks were chasing from way behind.

Rattler’s 62-yard touchdown pass to Antwane Wells Jr. in the third quarter pulled the Gamecocks within five. When he sought Wells in the end zone again in the fourth, he was intercepted by Dwight McGlothern.

Arkansas, which was seventh in FBS averaging 228 yards a game on the ground last year, ran for 300 against South Carolina.

The Gamecocks had an interception and lost two fumbles.

THE TAKEAWAY

South Carolina: The Gamecocks had moments, but consistency was lacking in coach Shane Beamer’s second year.

Arkansas: The Razorbacks' defense held up well without two starters in the secondary, including former freshman All-America safety Jalen Catalon.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Arkansas likely won’t do any worse than staying put at No. 16 when the polls are released Sunday.

UP NEXT

South Carolina: Hosts defending national champion Georgia in Week 3

Arkansas: Missouri State comes to town next week, lead by former Razorbacks head coach Bobby Petrino.

__

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Combined Shape Caption South Carolina receiver Jalen Brooks (13) is tackled by Arkansas defenders Drew Sanders (42) and Dwight McGlothern (3) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods) Credit: Michael Woods Credit: Michael Woods Combined Shape Caption South Carolina receiver Jalen Brooks (13) is tackled by Arkansas defenders Drew Sanders (42) and Dwight McGlothern (3) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods) Credit: Michael Woods Credit: Michael Woods

Combined Shape Caption Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) scrambles out of the pocket against South Carolina during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods) Credit: Michael Woods Credit: Michael Woods Combined Shape Caption Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) scrambles out of the pocket against South Carolina during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods) Credit: Michael Woods Credit: Michael Woods