Sanders, Colorado close to adding Robert Livingston as defensive coordinator, AP source says

Livingston started as a scout with the Bengals in 2012 before later joining their coaching staff. He's spent the last six seasons working with the safeties.

In Colorado, he would work with a secondary that includes Travis Hunter, a first-team All-Pac-12 defensive back who also plays wide receiver, and Shilo Sanders. Livingston would be responsible for revamping a defense that struggled to put consistent pressure on quarterbacks.

Colorado started out 3-0 last season before dropping eight of the final nine to wind up 4-8. The Buffaloes tried everything to pull out of their slide, even switching things up at offensive coordinator as Sean Lewis lost his play-calling duties to Pat Shurmur. Lewis left Colorado in late November to become the head coach at San Diego State.

Deion Sanders has been dedicated this offseason to shoring up the offensive line to protect his quarterback son, Shedeur. The team added several potentially impactful linemen, including five-star prospect Jordan Seaton.

The Buffaloes are moving from the Pac-12 to the Big 12 next season.

