San Jose State's Brent Brennan agrees to 5-year deal to be Arizona's next coach, AP source says

Arizona has agreed to a five-year contract with San Jose State’s Brent Brennan to be the Wildcats' next coach, a person with direct knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the school was preparing an official announcement. ESPN was first to report Arizona had an agreement in place with Brennan.

Brennan replaces Jedd Fisch, who left for Washington on Sunday, and is the latest domino to fall since Nick Saban announced his retirement at Alabama.