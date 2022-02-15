San Francisco votes on city's scandal-plagued school board

The board drew national attention for an effort to rename 44 schools that was part of a racial reckoning critics said went too far. It was criticized for historical inaccuracies as well as being an untimely distraction while schools were shut and students struggled with online learning. The plan was ultimately scrapped.

After the renaming debacle, the board faced multiple lawsuits, including one from the city of San Francisco, which took the dramatic step of suing the school district and the board to pressure both to reopen classrooms more quickly.

Organizers say they would recall all seven board members if they could, but only three have served long enough to face a challenge: Board President Gabriela Lopez and two commissioners, Alison Collins and Faauuga Moliga.

Collins came under fire for comments made on Twitter that appeared to be anti-Asian. The tweets, which dated to 2016 before her election to office, said Asian Americans used “white supremacist” thinking to get ahead and were racist toward Black students. Their emergence prompted the board to revoke her title of vice president. Collins apologized for the tweets and said they were taken out of context. She dismissed calls to resign.

Many Asian parents were already angered by the board’s efforts to end merit-based admissions at the elite Lowell High School, where Asian students are the majority.

As a result, many Asian American residents have been motivated to vote for the first time in a municipal election. The grassroots Chinese/API Voter Outreach Task Force, which formed in mid-December, said it registered 560 new Asian American voters.

If any of the three board members are recalled, Breed will appoint their interim replacements.

Critics say the recall effort is a waste of time and money, as the district faces a number of challenges including a $125 million budget deficit and the need to replace retiring Superintendent Vincent Matthews.

Caption San Francisco Mayor London Breed, left, waves next to Faauuga Moliga, who she appointed to the school board, Oct. 15, 2018, in San Francisco. In a city with the lowest percentage of children of all major American cities, school board elections in San Francisco have often been an afterthought. A special election on Feb. 15, 2022, will decide the fate of three school board members, all Democrats, including Moliga, in a vote that has divided the famously liberal city. (Jill Tucker/San Francisco Chronicle via AP) Credit: Jill Tucker Credit: Jill Tucker Caption San Francisco Mayor London Breed, left, waves next to Faauuga Moliga, who she appointed to the school board, Oct. 15, 2018, in San Francisco. In a city with the lowest percentage of children of all major American cities, school board elections in San Francisco have often been an afterthought. A special election on Feb. 15, 2022, will decide the fate of three school board members, all Democrats, including Moliga, in a vote that has divided the famously liberal city. (Jill Tucker/San Francisco Chronicle via AP) Credit: Jill Tucker Credit: Jill Tucker

Caption HOLD FOR STORY School Board Vice President Gabriela Lopez speaks during a news conference in San Francisco, March 12, 2020. In a city with the lowest percentage of children of all major American cities, school board elections in San Francisco have often been an afterthought. A special election on Feb. 15, 2022, will decide the fate of three school board members, all Democrats, including Lopez, in a vote that has divided the famously liberal city. (Gabrielle Lurie/San Francisco Chronicle via AP) Credit: Gabrielle Lurie Credit: Gabrielle Lurie Caption HOLD FOR STORY School Board Vice President Gabriela Lopez speaks during a news conference in San Francisco, March 12, 2020. In a city with the lowest percentage of children of all major American cities, school board elections in San Francisco have often been an afterthought. A special election on Feb. 15, 2022, will decide the fate of three school board members, all Democrats, including Lopez, in a vote that has divided the famously liberal city. (Gabrielle Lurie/San Francisco Chronicle via AP) Credit: Gabrielle Lurie Credit: Gabrielle Lurie

Caption FILE - A pedestrian walks below a sign for Dianne Feinstein Elementary School in San Francisco on Dec. 17, 2020. In a city with the lowest percentage of children of all major American cities, school board elections in San Francisco have often been an afterthought. One of the first issues to garner national attention was the board's decision to rename 44 of the city's public schools they said honored public figures linked to racism, sexism and injustice. On the list were names like George Washington, Abraham Lincoln and trailblazing California Sen. Dianne Feinstein.(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File) Credit: Jeff Chiu Credit: Jeff Chiu Caption FILE - A pedestrian walks below a sign for Dianne Feinstein Elementary School in San Francisco on Dec. 17, 2020. In a city with the lowest percentage of children of all major American cities, school board elections in San Francisco have often been an afterthought. One of the first issues to garner national attention was the board's decision to rename 44 of the city's public schools they said honored public figures linked to racism, sexism and injustice. On the list were names like George Washington, Abraham Lincoln and trailblazing California Sen. Dianne Feinstein.(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File) Credit: Jeff Chiu Credit: Jeff Chiu