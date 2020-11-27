San Francisco stuns No. 4 Virginia 61-60 in Bubbleville

But Hauser’s attempt fell off the rim and Trey Murphy III couldn’t convert a tip just before the buzzer.

BIG PICTURE

Virginia: The Cavaliers routed Towson 89-54 on Wednesday to open college basketball's “Bubbleville” event at the Mohegan Sun casino resort. But on Friday, Virginia's offense looked a bit more like it did last season when it averaged 57 points a game. Virginia scored 70 points just twice during the 2019-20 campaign, both in losses, and never reached 80 points.

San Francisco: The Dons have improved over each of the three straight days they’ve played. They dropped their opener 76-68 to UMass-Lowell, a game in which they were heavy favorites, and beat Towson 79-68 on Thursday.

UP NEXT

Virginia: Plays its home opener on Tuesday against Saint Francis (Pa.).

San Francisco: The Dons are scheduled to play their fourth game in five days in Bubbleville on Sunday, taking on Rhode Island.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Virginia's Trey Murphy III, left, is fouled by San Francisco's Josh Kunen in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill) Credit: Jessica Hill Credit: Jessica Hill

Basketballs, to be used in an upcoming NCAA college basketball game between San Francisco and Virginia, are disinfected with alcohol wipes, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill) Credit: Jessica Hill Credit: Jessica Hill

Alcohol wipes sit next to a basketball that will be used in an upcoming NCAA college basketball game between San Francisco and Virginia, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill) Credit: Jessica Hill Credit: Jessica Hill