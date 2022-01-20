Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

San Francisco Opera will debut Adams' 'Antony and Cleopatra'

National & World News
45 minutes ago
John Adams’ version of “Antony and Cleopatra” will have its world premiere on Sept. 10 on the opening weekend of the San Francisco Opera’s 100th season

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — John Adams’ version of “Antony and Cleopatra” will have its world premiere on Sept. 10 on the opening weekend of the San Francisco Opera’s 100th season.

Soprano Julia Bullock sings Cleopatra, baritone Gerald Finley will be Antony, tenor Paul Appleby will portray Caesar and music director Eun Sun Kim will conduct, the company said Wednesday.

The libretto was adapted by Adams, with additional passages from Plutarch and Virgil. Elkhanah Pulitzer directs, with sets by Mimi Lien, costumes by Constance Hoffman, lighting by David Finn and projections by Bill Morrison.

Eight performances are scheduled through Oct. 5 of the two-act work of about three hours, including one intermission. The opera will travel to Barcelona’s Gran Teatre del Liceu, Teatro Massimo in Palermo, Sicily, and New York’s Metropolitan Opera.

The new Met at Lincoln Center opened in September 1966 with the world premiere of Samuel Barber’s version of “Antony and Cleopatra” with a libretto by Franco Zeffirelli, an opera greeted with negative reviews.

San Francisco presented the premieres of Adams' “Doctor Atomic" in 2005 and “Girls of the Golden West" in 2017. Adams' most well-known operas are “Nixon in China" from 1987 and “The Death of Klinghoffer" from 1991.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Raw Senate debate in fight to end voting bill filibuster
8m ago
Biden says Putin will pay 'dear price' if he invades Ukraine
11m ago
Pentagon releases first video of botched Kabul airstrike
11m ago
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top