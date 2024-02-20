San Francisco Opera commissions Huang Ruo's `The Monkey King' for 2025 premiere, based on novel

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The San Francisco Opera commissioned Huang Ruo to compose “The Monkey King,” based on an episode from the 16th century Chinese novel “Journey to the West,” for a fall 2025 premiere.

David Henry Hwang, whose “M Butterfly” won the 1988 Tony Award for Best Play, is writing the libretto with a mix of English and Chinese, the company said Tuesday. Diane Paulus will direct a production with scenic design and puppetry by Basil Twist. In the novel, a monkey born from stone acquires supernatural powers and seeks immortality.

San Francisco’s examination of Chinese literary tradition includes the premiere of “Dream of the Red Chamber” by Bright Sheng and Hwang in 2016.