San Francisco mandates proof of vaccination when indoors

Los Angeles is considering a similar move requiring people to have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine before going to indoor restaurants, bars, gyms, movie theaters and other venues. City leaders there voted Wednesday to direct city attorneys to work out the details.

The announcement comes a day after Gov. Gavin Newsom said all employees at public and private schools in California will have to show proof of vaccination or face weekly testing.

Breed announced the mandate Thursday at the historic Vesuvio Cafe in North Beach, a favorite haunt of the beat poets. The cafe has been asking indoor patrons to show proof of vaccination since July 20.

“Most people were really happy that we had started the policy. It took patience on everyone’s part. So, the people who were impatient or didn’t like the policy would just leave," said Vesuvio co-owner Janet Clyde.

“Having the weight of the government behind you, the science, the health department," makes it easier to enforce, she said.

Thursday's order also extends the vaccination requirement already in place for health care workers to other health providers such as employees at adult day care centers, residential care facilities, dental offices and pharmacists.

Caption FILE - In this Nov. 12, 2020, file photo, diners Mitchell Bryant, left, and Darla Scott eat inside at the Buena Vista Cafe amid the coronavirus outbreak in San Francisco. San Francisco will require proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 for a number of indoor activities such as visiting restaurants, bars and gyms.