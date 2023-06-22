BreakingNews
Live updates | Deep-sea robot found debris field possibly linked to missing Titan
X

San Francisco displays the largest ever pink triangle for Pride month in a stand against pushback

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By HAVEN DALEY
Updated 9 minutes ago
The giant canvas pink triangle that is one of the LGBTQ+ community’s Pride month symbols in San Francisco is bigger than ever this year

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The giant canvas pink triangle that is one of the LGBTQ+ community's Pride month symbols in San Francisco is bigger than ever this year. Volunteers said they are taking a stand for their rights amid a national pushback from conservative lawmakers.

Hundreds of volunteers installed the triangle made out of cloth and canvas on San Francisco’s Twin Peaks viewpoint, one of the city’s most popular tourist spots, as part of the city's Pride celebrations.

At nearly an acre in size and visible from up to 20 miles (32 kilometers) away, this year’s triangle is the largest since the annual tradition started in 1995.

“We’ve had a lot of progress in the last decade: marriage equality and getting rid of ‘don’t ask, don’t tell,’” said Patrick Carney, co-founder of Friends of the Pink Triangle, the group which organizes the installation each year.

"Since we had so many victories, people are coming out of the woodwork to push us back,” he added.

The pink triangle was used by Nazis during the Holocaust to identify the thousands of gay prisoners who were thrown into concentration camps. Later, gay rights advocates adopted the emblem and turned it into a symbol of love and solidarity.

Organizers said recent legislation that has sought to limit their rights, including Florida’s so-called “Don’t Say Gay” law banning classroom instruction about sexual orientation, make the pink triangle especially relevant this year.

“Our lives are very under threat right now, particularly Black and brown transgender people," said volunteer Maureen Futtner. “And I just feel like I need to be active and out and proud.”

The pink triangle will be on display until July 1.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Live updates | Deep-sea robot found debris field possibly linked to missing Titan38m ago

MARTA picks firm to design Atlanta streetcar extension
1h ago

Credit: Submitted photo

Georgia Supreme Court hears arguments in Fulton detainee’s jail death
37m ago

Credit: TNS

Georgia’s Rep. Greene swears at ex-ally Boebert on U.S. House floor
3h ago

Credit: TNS

Georgia’s Rep. Greene swears at ex-ally Boebert on U.S. House floor
3h ago

Credit: cus

Atlanta adds jobs; employers expand their hiring horizons
54m ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

In Europe's empty churches, prayer and confessions make way for drinking and dancing
3m ago
FDA warns stores to stop selling Elf Bar, the top disposable e-cigarette in the US
3m ago
Diplomats from Western countries, developing economies to meet in Denmark for Ukraine...
13m ago
Featured

Credit: Phil Skinner

WWII veteran, 104, keeps up with the ‘youngsters’ at senior water aerobics
GPB ousts Bill Nigut, cancels ‘Political Rewind’ show
Opinion: How to write stellar college application essays
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top