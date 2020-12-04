San Francisco Bay Area issues new stay-at-home order

The changes will take effect Sunday and last through Jan. 4. The counties have not yet reached Gov. Gavin Newsom's threshold announced a day earlier requiring such an order when 85% of ICU beds at regional hospitals are full, but they said the hospital system will be overwhelmed before the end of December when Newsom's order would apply.

“We don't think we can wait for the state’s new restrictions to go into effect later this month. This is an emergency," said Contra Costa Health Officer Chris Farnitano.