Nation & World News

San Diego's Jackson Merrill replaces Pittsburgh's Paul Skenes for NL Rookie of the Year favorite

At Major League Baseball's All-Star break, the one award race that seemed like it might be over was for National League Rookie of the Year
San Diego Padres' Jackson Merrill celebrates with third base coach Tim Leiper (33) after his two-run home run off Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Ryan Pepiot during the fourth inning of a baseball game Sunday, Sept. 1, 2024, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

San Diego Padres' Jackson Merrill celebrates with third base coach Tim Leiper (33) after his two-run home run off Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Ryan Pepiot during the fourth inning of a baseball game Sunday, Sept. 1, 2024, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
By NOAH TRISTER – Associated Press
1 hour ago

At the All-Star break, the one award race that seemed like it might be over was for National League Rookie of the Year.

Not so fast.

A terrific month of August has helped San Diego's Jackson Merrill emerge as the new favorite for the honor, displacing Pittsburgh right-hander Paul Skenes. The flip in the betting odds has been dramatic. Skenes was a -1200 favorite at the break, according to BetMGM Sportsbook. Now it's Merrill who is the pick at -800.

It's not as though Skenes has done anything to lose the award. The 2023 No. 1 overall draft pick is 8-2 with a 2.23 ERA and a 0.95 WHIP. The last-place Pirates aren't pushing him overly hard, but they haven't shut him down either, and it was perfectly reasonable to consider him a huge favorite for Rookie of the Year back in mid-July.

But Merrill, who unlike Skenes has spent the whole season in the big leagues, has made a huge push for a surging San Diego team that is now in wild-card position. In August, he hit .303 with seven home runs and a .969 OPS. After homering again on the first day of September, Merrill is batting .289 with 21 home runs and 79 RBIs.

Skenes still has a solid lead over Merrill in Baseball Reference's version of wins above replacement, but Merrill is ahead in the FanGraphs version.

What's remarkable is that the other major awards basically have held to form. The favorites at the All-Star break — Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani for MVP, Tarik Skubal and Chris Sale for Cy Young — are still the favorites now. In fact, all four of them have shorter odds now than they did then.

Trivia Time

Who was the most recent San Diego player to win Rookie of the Year?

Line of the Week

Houston's Yordan Alvarez hit three home runs in a 10-0 win over Philadelphia on Wednesday. Alvarez also had a single, which gives him the nod over Lawrence Butler's three-homer game the following day for Oakland.

If those were the best statistical lines of the week, the most unusual one went to catcher Danny Jansen, who on Monday became the first player in big league history to play for both teams in the same game. Boston and Toronto resumed a game that had been suspended in June. Jansen was actually at the plate for the Blue Jays when the game was halted by rain. He was traded to Boston in late July.

When the game finally resumed at Fenway Park, the Red Sox put Jansen in at catcher — as the Blue Jays sent a replacement hitter to finish the plate appearance Jansen had started a couple of months earlier. Jansen went 1 for 4 for the Red Sox in their 4-1 loss.

Comeback of the Week

Skenes pitched five innings Wednesday against the Cubs and exited with his team ahead 10-3. Then Chicago came storming back. Christian Bethancourt hit a two-run homer in the seventh and a two-run double in the eighth. Then he scored on Ian Happ's single to make it 10-8.

After Dansby Swanson's bases-loaded grounder in the ninth brought in another run, Chicago trailed by just one but was down to its last out. After an intentional walk re-loaded the bases, Bethancourt came through again, hitting a two-run single that gave the Cubs the lead. After three more RBI singles in the inning, Chicago closed out a 14-10 victory. The Pirates had a win probability of 99.4% at one point, according to Baseball Savant.

Chicago has won nine of its last 10, scoring 99 runs in that span. The Cubs began Monday just three games out of a playoff spot.

Trivia Answer

Benito Santiago in 1987. It's the longest current drought of any NL team for that award.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Pittsburgh Pirates' Paul Skenes delivers during the second inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

AJC’s MLB power rankings: Braves rejoin top 10 as September looms
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Braves beat skidding Twins 5-1 for 3-game sweep, as Sale notches 15th win and Soler...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Braves score 4 times in 10th to beat Twins 8-6
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Ohtani, Betts and Freeman hit consecutive homers for Dodgers to lead off game vs...
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

Almodóvar returns to Venice with 'The Room Next Door' alongside Tilda Swinton and...6m ago
The 49ers place rookie Ricky Pearsall on the non-football injury list after shooting15m ago
Volkswagen aims to cancel a no-layoffs pledge and won't rule out closing plants in...18m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

They walked off the job in August and remain on strike as Labor Day nears
Self-driving pods coming to Atlanta airport area
What’s filming in Georgia in September 2024?