San Diego Wave president sues former employee for defamation for alleging abusive behavior

Ellis issued a statement the next day calling the allegations "false" and "personally damaging."

In a lawsuit filed Monday in California Superior Court in San Diego, Ellis claimed defamation and intentional interference with contractual relations.

“As a direct and proximate result of the publication of the false and defamatory statements, plaintiff has suffered general and special economic and emotional injury, damage, loss and harm, damage to reputation, anxiety, embarrassment, humiliation, shame and severe emotional distress,” the suit said.

A message seeking comment was left with Alvarado's attorney, Casey Hultin.

Ellis asked for an injunction against Alvarado preventing her from publishing defamatory statements against her.

The suit says Alvarado was hired on March 20, 2023. It says she filed a complaint with the league on Feb. 5 this year and the NWSL finished its investigation on April 26, finding no violations of law or league policy. The suit says Alvarado resigned on June 7.

Ellis, 57, coached the U.S. women's national team from 2014-19. She led the team to World Cup titles in 2015 and '19, earning Best FIFA Women’s Coach for both years.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer