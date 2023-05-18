San Diego to receive 30th Major League Soccer franchise

Mansour said the Sycuan Tribe's participation was vital to the bid.

“I’m a businessman and I tell you the partnership is the most important thing. And we were aligned right from the beginning, our values we have, and commitment we have,” he told The Associated Press.

“San Diego has been eager for another major league sports team, especially since the vacancy created by the NFL departure,” said Sycuan Tribal Chairman Cody Martinez. “Sycuan, my tribe, has thousands of years of history in the San Diego region, but also has decades of strong, solid support for sports in this town. And so it was really a natural evolution."

San Diego's soccer tradition dates back to the late 1970s with the San Diego Sockers of the North American Soccer League. The city currently hosts the USL Championship club, the San Diego Loyal, which was co-founded by National Soccer Hall of Famer Landon Donovan.

The Wave, in its second season, is drawing an average of more than 21,000 fans to Snapdragon.

“It’s a dream team from an ownership perspective, but the market speaks for itself. This is a soccer hotbed, so many of our players that come from this city, we’ve had great national team games here, CONCACAF games here, enormous success with friendlies, the women’s team is doing well," MLS Commissioner Don Garber said. "We’ve wanted an MLS team here for many, many years, arguably since the beginning of the league, 10 years to get to this point."

Donovan previously led an effort to bring an MLS team to San Diego but a stadium referendum was rejected by voters there in 2018.

San Diego Loyal Chairman Andrew Vassiliadis issued a statement earlier this month about the potential MLS team.

“Our unwavering commitment is to the vision of growing soccer in this city, we want to make that abundantly clear,” he wrote. “Landon Donovan, the entire San Diego Loyal team and I are dedicated to this mission, and we will continue to work tirelessly to achieve it."

Tom Penn, a former NBA executive and ESPN analyst who served as president of LAFC until 2020, will be the San Diego team's chief executive officer.

