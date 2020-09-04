San Diego, other cities ending census door-knocking early

Between the time these areas finish with door-knocking and the Sept. 30 deadline for ending the head count, “they are going to take fine tooth comb and make sure nothing is missed," Cook said.

A coalition of cities, states and civil rights groups are suing the Census Bureau to stop the statistical agency from ending the head count at the end of September. The 2020 census will be used to determine how $1.5 trillion in federal spending is distributed and how many congressional seats and Electoral College votes each states gets.

Because of the pandemic, the Census Bureau revised its deadlines so that the 2020 census would finish at the end of October. But the bureau shortened that deadline to the end of September last month after President Donald Trump directed the agency to exclude people in the country illegally from figures used for redrawing congressional districts, according to a lawsuit filed in San Jose seeking to stop the count from ending in September.

More than a half-dozen other lawsuits are challenging Trump’s order, which civil rights groups say is unconstitutional and an attempt to limit the power of Latinos and immigrants of color.

On Tuesday, another coalition of civil rights groups asked a federal judge in Maryland for a temporary restraining order that would stop the Census Bureau from ending the count early and let it continue through the end of October.

