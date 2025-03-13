San Diego FC announces measures to discourage fans from engaging in homophobic chant

SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego FC will use pre-match and in-stadium messaging, enhanced security measures and strong enforcement of policies to discourage fans from engaging in what it called “discriminatory chants” at home matches, the team announced Thursday.

A homophobic chant marred the Major League Soccer expansion club's inaugural home match March 1. The club condemned the chant after San Diego's scoreless draw with St. Louis City. There were three times in the second half that the the offensive chant was heard.

The team said ticket buyers would receive a “Know Before You Go” newsletter, which will reinforce the club's commitment to fostering an inclusive and respectful environment. A flyer will be placed in all seat cupholders reminding fans that discriminatory language will not be tolerated, featuring the message: “Aquí No” / “Not Here.”