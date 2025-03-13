Nation & World News
San Diego FC announces measures to discourage fans from engaging in homophobic chant

San Diego FC has announced it will use pre-match and in-stadium messaging, enhanced security measures and strong enforcement of policies to discourage fans from engaging in what it called discriminatory chants at home matches
1 hour ago

SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego FC will use pre-match and in-stadium messaging, enhanced security measures and strong enforcement of policies to discourage fans from engaging in what it called “discriminatory chants” at home matches, the team announced Thursday.

A homophobic chant marred the Major League Soccer expansion club's inaugural home match March 1. The club condemned the chant after San Diego's scoreless draw with St. Louis City. There were three times in the second half that the the offensive chant was heard.

The team said ticket buyers would receive a “Know Before You Go” newsletter, which will reinforce the club's commitment to fostering an inclusive and respectful environment. A flyer will be placed in all seat cupholders reminding fans that discriminatory language will not be tolerated, featuring the message: “Aquí No” / “Not Here.”

Prior to kickoff, club CEO Tom Penn, coach Mikey Varas, midfielder Aníbal Godoy and leaders of the team's supporters' union will deliver messages of unity and inclusivity, while emphasizing the zero-tolerance approach to the chant. A banner reinforcing the message will be displayed in the supporters’ section.

Also, the number of stadium security personnel will be increased and positioned in key areas, with a heightened presence near the opposing goalkeeper’s section. Offenders will be identified and ejected, and may face additional sanctions.

The FIFA three-step protocol will be in effect for San Diego home matches, which includes the ability to stop, suspend or abandon the match if discriminatory behavior persists.

The one-word slur in Spanish is typically made by fans while the opposing goalkeeper takes a goal kick, and it regularly occurs in both club soccer and national team soccer in Mexico.

A soccer fan joins retirees protesting for higher pensions and against austerity measures implemented by President Javier Milei's government in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, March 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Credit: AP

National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) Chairwoman Jennifer Homendy, accompanied by investigator in charge Brice Banning, left, speaks about the recent mid-air collision of an American Airlines flight and a Black Hawk helicopter near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, at a news conference in Washington, Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)

Credit: AP

State Rep. Kimberly New, R-Villa Rica, stands in the House of Representatives during Crossover Day at the Capitol in Atlanta on Thursday, March 6, 2025. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

