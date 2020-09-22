San Diego County avoids more business closures due to virus

San Diego had a per-capita case rate, weighted for number of tests, of 6.9, according to data the state released for the week ended Sept. 2. If the rate had been above 7.0, businesses would have had to scale back operations.

The rate was 7.9 the previous week, putting the county on warning that it was on the brink of reversing course. The county's percentage of positive test rate was 3.8, staying well below the 8% rate that would require closures.