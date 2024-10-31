Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Samsung reports 'major' progress in supply deal for AI chips

Samsung Electronics has reported progress on a major supply deal for artificial intelligence-focused chips, aiming to reassure investors following a slowdown in semiconductor profits during the last quarter
A visitor takes a picture of the logo of Samsung Electronics at its booth during The Semiconductor Exhibition 2024 at the COEX convention center in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

AP

AP

A visitor takes a picture of the logo of Samsung Electronics at its booth during The Semiconductor Exhibition 2024 at the COEX convention center in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) (AP)
By KIM TONG-HYUNG – Associated Press
44 minutes ago

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Samsung Electronics on Thursday reported progress on a major supply deal for artificial intelligence-focused chips, aiming to reassure investors following a slowdown in semiconductor profits during the last quarter.

The South Korean technology giant said its operating profit for the July-September period increased by more than 277% from a year earlier to 9.18 trillion won ($6.65 billion). But the figure represented a 12% decline from the second quarter, which Samsung attributed largely to one-off costs, such as provision of employee incentives in its computer chip business, and the effects of a weaker U.S. dollar.

Samsung’s semiconductor division earned 3.86 trillion won ($2.8 billion) in operating profit during the quarter, rebounding from a deficit during 2023 but sharply declining from the 6.45 trillion won ($4.67 billion) it reported in the April-June period.

While Samsung saw solid demand for AI and server chips during the past quarter, its mobile chip business weakened as some customers adjusted inventories. The market was also affected by Chinese manufacturers’ increased supply of legacy memory products, the company said in a statement.

More critically, Samsung lagged behind key competitors such as SK Hynix in HBM3E, the latest generation of high bandwidth memory chips that are used to power AI applications.

During a conference call, Samsung Executive Vice President Jaejune Kim said the company recently made a “meaningful advance” in a qualification test process to provide its HBM3E products to an unspecified “major client,” a development he said could possibly drive up sales during the fourth quarter. Kim’s comments touched off speculation that Samsung was closing in on a supply deal with Nvidia, a major U.S. maker that designs advanced chips powering AI.

“In the fourth quarter, while memory demand for mobile and PC may encounter softness, growth in AI will keep demand at robust levels. Against this backdrop, the company will concentrate on driving sales of high-bandwidth memory and high-density products,” Samsung said.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

AP

Microsoft reports quarterly sales up 16% to $65.6 billion as investors ask if AI spending...
Placeholder Image

AP

Stock market today: Nasdaq edges back from its record as chip companies and Eli Lilly...
Placeholder Image

AP

Stock market today: Rising tech stocks send Nasdaq to a record as most of Wall Street...
Placeholder Image

AP

Google's moneymaking machine still pumping out massive profits despite multiple threats
The Latest
Placeholder Image

AP

At least 10 people are killed by police in Mozambique post-election protests, medical...15m ago
Russian bomb hits residential building in Ukraine's 2nd largest city, killing 12-year-old...21m ago
Yankees blow 5-run lead with epic defensive meltdown as Dodgers rally to clinch World...24m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Jenni Girtman for the AJC

What did the 2024 Atlanta Michelin Guide get wrong, right? AJC dining critics weigh in
911 call: Four Seasons shooting suspect had guns, Nazi paraphernalia in unit
More than half million early voters in Georgia didn’t vote in 2020