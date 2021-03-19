Samia Suluhu Hassan becomes Tanzania's first woman president

When Magufuli was absent from view, other Tanzanian officials flatly denied that he was sick, but Hassan sought to reassure the nation, saying it was “normal” for human beings to suffer colds and other illnesses.

Although Hassan announced that Magufuli died of heart failure, exiled opposition leader Tundu Lissu says the president died of COVID-19.

In her first public address as president, Hassan announced 21 days of mourning for Magufuli and public holidays on March 22 and March 25, the day the late president will be buried.

“It's not a good day for me to talk to you because I have a wound in my heart," said Hassan. "Today I have taken an oath different from the rest that I have taken in my career. Those were taken in happiness. Today I took the highest oath of office in mourning,” she said.

She said that Magufuli “who always liked teaching” had prepared her for the task ahead. “Nothing shall go wrong,” she assured, urging the nation's people to be united.

“This is the time to stand together and get connected. It’s time to bury our differences, show love to one another and look forward with confidence," she said. "It is not the time to point fingers at each other but to hold hands and move forward to build the new Tanzania that President Magufuli aspired to.”

Hassan will complete Magufuli's second term in office which had just started after he won elections in October. Magufuli's

Hassan has had a meteoric rise in politics in a male-dominated field. Both Tanzania and the surrounding East African region are slowly emerging from patriarchy.

After Magufuli selected her as his running mate in 2015, Hassan became Tanzania's first female vice president. She was the second woman to become vice president in the region since Uganda’s Specioza Naigaga Wandira who was in office from 1994 to 2003.

Born in Zanzibar, Tanzania’s semi-autonomous archipelago in 1960, Hassan went to primary school and secondary school at a time when very few girls in Tanzania were getting educations as parents thought a woman’s place was that of wife and homemaker.

After graduating from secondary school in 1977, Hassan studied statistics and started working for the government, in the Ministry of Planning and Development. She worked for a World Food Program project in Tanzania in 1992 and then attended the University of Manchester in London to earn a postgraduate diploma in economics. In 2005, she got a Master’s degree in community economic development through a joint program between the Open University of Tanzania and Southern New Hampshire University in the U.S.

Hassan went into politics in 2000 when she became a member of the Zanzibar House of Representatives. In 2010 she won the Makunduchi parliamentary seat with more than 80% percent of the vote. In 2014 she was appointed a Cabinet minister and became Vice-Chairperson of the Constitutional Assembly tasked with drafting a new constitution for Tanzania where she won respect for deftly handling several challenges.

As president, Hassan's first task will be to unite the ruling party, Chama Cha Mapinduzi, behind her, said Ed Hobey-Hamsher, Senior Africa Analyst with Verisk Maplecroft risk analysts. The party has been in power since Tanzania's independence.

As a Muslim woman from Zanzibar, Hassan may find it difficult to win the support of the party's mainland Christians, he said, warning that some entrenched leaders may develop “obstructionist strategies” against her. He said it's likely that Hassan will start her rule by maintaining the status quo and not embarking on a significant Cabinet reshuffle.

Hassan is the second woman in East Africa to serve as the head of government. Burundi’s Sylvia Kiningi served as president of that tiny landlocked country for nearly four months until Feb. 1994.

Odula contributed from Nakuru, Kenya.

FILE - In this Tuesday, March 16, 2021, file photo, Tanzania's then Vice President Samia Suluhu Hassan, left, speaks during a tour of the Tanga region of Tanzania. Samia Suluhu Hassan has been sworn in Friday, March 19, 2021, as Tanzania's president, making history as the country's first woman in the position following the death of her predecessor John Magufuli. (AP Photo, File) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

A man reads a copy of the Daily Nation morning newspaper reporting the death of neighboring Tanzania's President John Magufuli on a street in Nairobi, Kenya Thursday, March 18, 2021. Magufuli, a prominent COVID-19 skeptic whose populist rule often cast his country in a harsh international spotlight, died Wednesday aged 61 of heart failure, it was announced by Vice President Samia Suluhu. Headline in Swahili reads "Goodbye Magufuli." (AP Photo/Khalil Senosi) Credit: Khalil Senosi Credit: Khalil Senosi

A portrait of Tanzania's former President John Magufuli is placed next to a book of condolences inside Tanzania's High Commission in Nairobi, Kenya Thursday, March 18, 2021. President John Magufuli of Tanzania, a prominent COVID-19 skeptic whose populist rule often cast his country in a harsh international spotlight, died aged 61 of heart failure, it was announced by Vice President Samia Suluhu Hassan on Wednesday. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

A newspaper stand displays front pages reporting the death of neighboring Tanzania's President John Magufuli with headlines in Swahili reading "Goodbye Magufuli", on a street in Nairobi, Kenya Thursday, March 18, 2021. Magufuli, a prominent COVID-19 skeptic whose populist rule often cast his country in a harsh international spotlight, died Wednesday aged 61 of heart failure, it was announced by Vice President Samia Suluhu. Headline in Swahili reads "Goodbye Magufuli." (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited