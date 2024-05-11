Sam Rubin, beloved LA entertainment anchor and interviewer, dies at 64

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Sam Rubin, a beloved entertainment anchor and reporter for KTLA in Los Angeles who was on a first-name basis with Hollywood's top stars, has died. He was 64.

The station announced that he died unexpectedly on Friday. No cause was released.

Rubin joined the station's morning news team in 1991. He conducted upbeat live interviews with actors and musicians from behind the anchor desk and was a mainstay at premiere red carpets and movie junkets. His final interview was with Jane Seymour on Thursday.