Sam Reinhart agrees to $69 million, 8-year deal to stay with Cup champion Panthers, AP source says

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sam Reinhart missed the Florida Panthers’ championship parade. He won’t miss their attempt to defend the title next season.

Reinhart — who scored the game-winner in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final — and the Panthers have agreed on an eight-year, $69 million contract, a person with knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press on Monday morning. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team had not yet announced the deal.

The deal got done Sunday night, which was critical because it kept Reinhart out of unrestricted free agency and allowed Florida to give him the eight-year agreement. It also means the Panthers have forwards Aleksander Barkov, Matthew Tkachuk and Reinhart all under contract together for the next six years.