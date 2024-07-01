Nation & World News

Sam Reinhart agrees to $69 million, 8-year deal to stay with Cup champion Panthers, AP source says

Sam Reinhart missed the Florida Panthers’ championship parade
Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) and forward Sam Reinhart (13) celebrate after winning the NHL hockey Stanley cup as Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid (97) looks on after Game 7 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final in Sunrise, Fla., Monday, June 24, 2024. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) and forward Sam Reinhart (13) celebrate after winning the NHL hockey Stanley cup as Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid (97) looks on after Game 7 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final in Sunrise, Fla., Monday, June 24, 2024. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
By TIM REYNOLDS – Associated Press
17 minutes ago

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sam Reinhart missed the Florida Panthers’ championship parade. He won’t miss their attempt to defend the title next season.

Reinhart — who scored the game-winner in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final — and the Panthers have agreed on an eight-year, $69 million contract, a person with knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press on Monday morning. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team had not yet announced the deal.

The deal got done Sunday night, which was critical because it kept Reinhart out of unrestricted free agency and allowed Florida to give him the eight-year agreement. It also means the Panthers have forwards Aleksander Barkov, Matthew Tkachuk and Reinhart all under contract together for the next six years.

Reinhart — who scored a Panthers-record 67 goals this past season, including 10 in the playoffs — missed Sunday’s parade and rally celebrating the Stanley Cup title because he was attending his best friend’s wedding. He sent a video instead, telling fans he wished he could have been at the events.

“What a week it’s been,” Reinhart said. “Best week of my life.”

Indeed, it was a week like none other.

Reinhart scored Florida’s first goal of the season and, eight months later, had the last goal of the season. His score late in the second period put the Panthers ahead to stay in their 2-1 win over the Edmonton Oilers in Game 7 of the title series.

From there, it was a few days of celebrating with teammates, then his friend’s wedding, and now a deal that keeps him in Florida for years to come.

___

AP NHL playoffs: https://apnews.com/hub/stanley-cup and https://www.apnews.com/hub/NHL

Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky, top, and forward Sam Reinhart (13) celebrate after winning the NHL hockey Stanley Cup as Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid (97) looks on after Game 7 of the Final in Sunrise, Fla., Monday, June 24, 2024. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Florida Panthers center Sam Reinhart, left, aims the puck for a goal as Edmonton Oilers center Leon Draisaitl (29) attempts to defend during the second period of Game 7 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Monday, June 24, 2024, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jenni Girtman for the AJC

New DeKalb CEO-elect prepares transition team

Credit: J. Scott Trubey

Four themes that define the Atlanta area housing market

Credit: Ben Gray/AJC

Plans underway for Jimmy Carter’s 100th birthday

Credit: TNS

OPINION
AJC Editorial Board: It’s time for Biden to pass the torch

Credit: TNS

OPINION
AJC Editorial Board: It’s time for Biden to pass the torch

Credit: Miguel Martinez

King family, Ebenezer gather to remember MLK’s mother on 50th anniversary of her murder
The Latest

Credit: AP

Aryna Sabalenka withdraws from Wimbledon with a shoulder injury
3m ago
US Supreme Court Latest: Court expected to rule on Trump immunity case as end of term...
3m ago
European Union accuses Facebook owner Meta of breaking digital rules with paid ad-free...
7m ago
Featured

Credit: NYT

A Supreme Court immunity ruling may not save Trump in Georgia
Georgia laws on spending, elections and safety begin Monday
13 festive events that can make your July 4th spectacular