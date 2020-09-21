Sam McBratney, 'Guess How Much I Love You' author, dies

“I love you right up to the moon,” Little Nutbrown Hare finally says, as he falls asleep.

“I love you right up to the moon — and back,” his father tells him as he settles Little Nutbrown Hare into a bed of leaves and kisses him goodnight.

McBratney is survived by his wife of 56 years, Marilyn; three children and six grandchildren

A native of Belfast and a graduate of Trinity College in Dublin, McBratney was a history teacher who wrote more than 50 books even though he didn't become a full-time writer until middle age, when he retired from teaching. His other works include the historical novel “The Chieftain's Daughter,” “The Lough Neah Monster” and “School Trip to the Stars.”

Many of his books were inspired by his children, grandchildren, history or his local community: His debut novel, “Mark Time,” was a pre-adolescent love story set in Northern Ireland. He wrote “Guess How Much I Love You” after his publisher suggested he try a picture story.

“I went back to a little fragment of an idea that I had used in an earlier book and I thought I really liked that little episode that would make a lovely picture book,” he later told readingrockets.org. “And so I worked that up into a picture book. And I expected that picture book to go like all the others, all the other books, you know, might get five years out of it, might get six, then after that you’ll not be able to buy it in the shops anymore, you know.”