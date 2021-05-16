Sam Houston wins FCS title with late TD over South Dakota St

Schmid finished 20-of-37 passing for 209 yards, and Ezzard had 10 catches for 108 yards. Ramon Jefferson ran for 96 yards.

Ezzard's second TD was a 15-yarder late in the first half, when he was wide open in the end zone. That occurred shortly after the game resumed following a 74-minute delay because of lightning. The halftime break was shortened to three minutes.

That weather delay came in the final game of a season pushed into the spring, and ending in mid-May instead of early January, because of the coronavirus pandemic. The next season kicks off in only 3 1/2 months.

The game started in a steady rain. It was tied 7-7 with 8:25 left in the second quarter when it was stopped because of lightning from the same weather system that impacted the final round of the PGA Tour’s AT&T Byron Nelson tournament in McKinney, Texas, less than 10 miles away. There were tornado warnings south of the area.

When play resumed, the rain had stopped, and the sun even broke through the grey skies before the end of the game.

Gronowski likely got hurt on a 3-yard run when he fumbled, though South Dakota State recovered and he then had a third-down incompletion before limping off the field. He got on a stationary bicycle on the sideline before trying to throw a ball, but stopped in obvious pain because of the pressure on his left leg stepping through the throw.

The Jackrabbits got the ball back when Schmid couldn't handle a high snap that was recovered by Tolu Ogunrinde at the Sam Houston 41, leading to a 1-yard score by Davis immediately after his 20-yard gain. Davis broke three tackles on a 28-yard TD early in the fourth quarter.

Before the delay, the Bearkats tied the game on Ezzard's 35-yard TD. He got the ball behind the line before cutting back at the 25, then broke free from a tackler while running across to the other side of the field.

He had a 63-yard punt return for a touchdown late in the first quarter wiped out by an illegal block penalty.

Ezzard had a 69-yard TD catch and an 80-yard punt return for a score when the Bearkats overcame a 21-point halftime deficit in a 38-35 win a week earlier in the semifinals against No. 3 seed James Madison, the only team other than eight-time champion North Dakota State to win the FCS title the past nine seasons. Sam Houston in the quarterfinal round eliminated the Bison, who won the title the last three years.

Sam Houston State wide receiver Jequez Ezzard (12) runs for a touchdown as South Dakota State defensive end Reece Winkelman (97) chases him during the first half of the NCAA college FCS Football Championship in Frisco, Texas, Sunday, May 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth) Credit: Michael Ainsworth Credit: Michael Ainsworth

South Dakota State head coach John Stiegelmeier watches his team play against Sam Houston State during the first half of the NCAA college FCS Football Championship in Frisco, Texas, Sunday May 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth) Credit: Michael Ainsworth Credit: Michael Ainsworth

South Dakota State safety Joshua Manchigiah (3) defends on an incomplete pass to Sam Houston State wide receiver Ife Adeyi (2) during the first half of the NCAA college FCS Football Championship in Frisco, Texas, Sunday, May 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth) Credit: Michael Ainsworth Credit: Michael Ainsworth

Sam Houston State fans react to a play that was called back against the South Dakota State during the first half of the NCAA college FCS Football Championship in Frisco, Texas, Sunday, May 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth) Credit: Michael Ainsworth Credit: Michael Ainsworth

Sam Houston State defenders tackle South South Dakota State place kicker Cole Frahm, front left, after a fumble on a field goal-attempt during the first half of the NCAA college FCS Football Championship in Frisco, Texas, Sunday, May 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth) Credit: Michael Ainsworth Credit: Michael Ainsworth

Sam Houston State wide receiver Chandler Harvin (88) makes a catch in front of South Dakota State safety Michael Griffin II (6) during the first half of the NCAA college FCS Football Championship in Frisco, Texas, Sunday, May 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth) Credit: Michael Ainsworth Credit: Michael Ainsworth

South Dakota State running back Pierre Strong Jr. (20) runs for yardage as Sam Houston State linebacker Quentin Brown (8) defends during the first half of the NCAA college FCS Football Championship in Frisco, Texas, Sunday, May 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth) Credit: Michael Ainsworth Credit: Michael Ainsworth