Salman Rushdie's memoir about his stabbing, 'Knife,' is a National Book Award nominee

NEW YORK (AP) — Salman Rushdie's "Knife: Meditations After an Attempted Murder," his explicit and surprisingly resilient memoir about his brutal stabbing in 2022, is a nominee for the National Book Awards. Canada's Anne Carson, one of the world's most revered poets, was cited for her latest collection, "Wrong Norma."

The National Book Foundation, which presents the awards, released long lists of 10 Thursday for nonfiction and poetry. The foundation announced the lists for young people's literature and books in translations earlier in the week and will reveal the fiction nominees on Friday. Judges will narrow the lists to five in each category on Oct. 1, and winners will be announced during a Manhattan dinner ceremony on Nov. 20.

Rushdie, 77, has been a literary star since the 1981 publication of "Midnight's Children" and unwittingly famous since the 1988 release of "The Satanic Verses" and the death decree issued by Iran's Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini for the novel's alleged blasphemy. But "Knife" brings him his first National Book Award nomination; he was a British citizen, based in London, for "Midnight's Children" and other works and would have been ineligible for the NBAs. Rushdie has been a U.S. citizen since 2016.