BreakingNews
EXPLAINER: What to expect on Day 2 of House speaker election
ajc logo
X

Salesforce cuts about 10% of its workforce

National & World News
By MICHELLE CHAPMAN, Associated Press
1 hour ago
Salesforce is laying off about 10% of its workforce, more than 7,350 employees, in the latest round of job cuts in the tech industry as corporations cut back on software and other spending

Salesforce is laying off about 10% of its workforce, more than 7,350 employees, in the latest round of job cuts in the tech industry as corporations cut back on software and other spending.

The San Francisco cloud computing software company will also be closing some offices, according to a regulatory filing Wednesday.

“The environment remains challenging and our customers are taking a more measured approach to their purchasing decisions,” said CEO Marc Benioff in a letter to employees. “With this in mind, we’ve made the very difficult decision to reduce our workforce by about 10%, mostly over the coming weeks.”

Benioff, who co-founded Salesforce in 1999, recently became the sole CEO after Bret Taylor resigned as co-CEO and vice chairman in November.

Benioff said employees being released will receive nearly five months of pay, health insurance, career resources, and other benefits.

“This is a smart poker move by Benioff to preserve margins in an uncertain backdrop as the company clearly overbuilt out its organization over the past few years along with the rest of the tech sector with a slowdown now on the horizon," Wedbush analyst Dan Ives wrote in a client note.

Salesforce employs about 73,500 people.

The company anticipates $1.4 billion to $2.1 billion in charges related to its plan. That includes $1 billion to $1.4 billion in charges tied to employee transition, severance payments, employee benefits, and stock-based compensation. There will be $450 million to $650 million in charges for office closings. Approximately $800 million to $1 billion in charges are expected to occur in its fiscal fourth quarter.

Tech companies hired aggressively during the pandemic to keep up with soaring demand, but Salesforce had been growing rapidly since at least 2018. Its workforce more than doubled between then and 2021.

Employee restructuring efforts are expected to be mostly complete by the end of Salesforce's fiscal 2024. Actions related to its office closings are anticipated to be fully complete in fiscal 2026.

Shares of Salesforce Inc. rose nearly 5% before the opening bell.

Editors' Picks

The Jolt: Georgia Republicans at the center of House speaker chaos 3h ago

Credit: Family photo

‘He was just working.’ Family grieves after tire shop worker shot to death on the job
1h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Georgia lawmakers likely to focus on education funding, school safety
3h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Kemp vows more arrests in Atlanta training center protests
1h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Kemp vows more arrests in Atlanta training center protests
1h ago

Credit: Uncredited

'Romeo & Juliet' stars sue over 1968 film's teen nude scene
15h ago
The Latest

Credit: Boris Grdanoski

Czech government OKs bill for 2% GDP spending on military
18m ago
Technology stocks lead Wall Street higher in early trading
29m ago
Best of CES 2023: Electric skates, pet tech and AI for birds
29m ago
Featured

Doctors offer perspective on Bills’ Damar Hamlin’s serious injury
16h ago
Congressional term ends without Calvin Smyre’s confirmation as ambassador
22h ago
Everything you need to know about Georgia’s congressional delegation, 2023-2024
17h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top