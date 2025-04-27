Nation & World News
Salah poses for celebration selfie with Liverpool fans during Tottenham match

Mohamed Salah posed for a selfie with Liverpool fans as the Merseyside club headed toward securing the Premier League title
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah takes a selfie with a fans smartphone as he celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield in Liverpool, England, Sunday, April 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

By JAMES ROBSON – Associated Press
18 minutes ago

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Mohamed Salah posed for a selfie with Liverpool fans as the Merseyside club headed toward securing the Premier League title on Sunday.

Salah had just fired Liverpool into a 4-1 lead against Tottenham at Anfield when he took a phone from a fan sitting in the stadium's famous Kop stand.

He then turned his back to the crowd and smiled for the camera before handing it back with chants of “Mo Salah” ringing in the air.

Liverpool only needed a point to be confirmed English champion for a record-equaling 20th time.

After going behind to Dominic Solanke's early goal, Luis Diaz, Alexis Mac Allister and Cody Gapko all struck before halftime to push Liverpool to the brink of the title. Salah added a fourth in the 63rd minute.

