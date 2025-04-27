Salah poses for celebration selfie with Liverpool fans during title-winning Tottenham match

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Mohamed Salah posed for a selfie with Liverpool fans as the Merseyside club headed toward securing the Premier League title on Sunday.
Salah had just fired Liverpool into a 4-1 lead against Tottenham at Anfield when he took a phone from a fan sitting in the stadium's famous Kop stand.
He then turned his back to the crowd and smiled for the camera before handing it back with chants of “Mo Salah” ringing in the air.
Liverpool only needed a point to be confirmed English champion for a record-equaling 20th time and took all three with a 5-1 win.
After going behind to Dominic Solanke's early goal, Luis Diaz, Alexis Mac Allister and Cody Gapko all struck before halftime to push Liverpool to the brink of the title. Salah added a fourth in the 63rd minute and Destiny Udogie scored an own-goal in the 69th to complete the rout.
___
James Robson is at https://twitter.com/jamesalanrobson
___
AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Keep Reading
Featured
Credit: Jason Allen/AJC
Jon Ossoff turns Trump’s CDC cuts into 2026 rallying cry
Mass layoffs at the Atlanta-based CDC have become a symbol in Georgia of Trump's second-term push to shrink the federal government and dismantle government agencies.
TORPY: Bikes, scooters and walkers collide in Beltline free-for-all
Why Atlanta’s popular path needs a parallel trail.
Cunningham: Falcons hit home run in draft by finally making big investment in pass rush
The Atlanta Falcons have a chance to produce a good pass rush for the first time in a decade.