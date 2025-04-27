Breaking: Georgia 2nd in nation with 3 officers killed in line of duty this year
Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Salah poses for celebration selfie with Liverpool fans during title-winning Tottenham match

Mohamed Salah posed for a selfie with Liverpool fans as the Merseyside club headed toward securing the Premier League title
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah takes a selfie with a fans smartphone as he celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield in Liverpool, England, Sunday, April 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah takes a selfie with a fans smartphone as he celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield in Liverpool, England, Sunday, April 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Jon Super)
By JAMES ROBSON – Associated Press
Updated 5 minutes ago

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Mohamed Salah posed for a selfie with Liverpool fans as the Merseyside club headed toward securing the Premier League title on Sunday.

Salah had just fired Liverpool into a 4-1 lead against Tottenham at Anfield when he took a phone from a fan sitting in the stadium's famous Kop stand.

He then turned his back to the crowd and smiled for the camera before handing it back with chants of “Mo Salah” ringing in the air.

Liverpool only needed a point to be confirmed English champion for a record-equaling 20th time and took all three with a 5-1 win.

After going behind to Dominic Solanke's early goal, Luis Diaz, Alexis Mac Allister and Cody Gapko all struck before halftime to push Liverpool to the brink of the title. Salah added a fourth in the 63rd minute and Destiny Udogie scored an own-goal in the 69th to complete the rout.

___

James Robson is at https://twitter.com/jamesalanrobson

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah takes a selfie with a fans smartphone as he celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield in Liverpool, England, Sunday, April 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah takes a selfie with a fans smartphone as he celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield in Liverpool, England, Sunday, April 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates by taking a selfie after winning the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur and clinching the Premier League title at Anfield in Liverpool, England, Sunday, April 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai celebrates with teammates after winning the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur and clinching the Premier League title at Anfield in Liverpool, England, Sunday, April 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

Credit: AP

Party time at Anfield as Liverpool wins Premier League for record-equaling 20th top-flight title

3m ago

Liverpool needs one more win to secure the Premier League title after beating Leicester 1-0

Harry Kane is about to end his long wait for a trophy with Bayern Munich after a career as runner-up

The Latest

Flames rise between two buildings after an Israeli airstrike on Dahiyeh in the southern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon, Sunday, April 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)

Credit: AP

Israeli jets strike Beirut's southern suburbs for the third time since a ceasefire began

15m ago

Trump's first 100 days: Steamrolling government, strong-arming allies and igniting trade wars

28m ago

Brunson scores 32, Towns adds 27 and Knicks beat Pistons 94-93 to take 3-1 series lead

29m ago

Featured

U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., speaks during a town hall on Friday, April 25, 2025, in Atlanta at the Cobb County Civic Center. (Jason Allen/Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Jason Allen/AJC

Jon Ossoff turns Trump’s CDC cuts into 2026 rallying cry

Mass layoffs at the Atlanta-based CDC have become a symbol in Georgia of Trump's second-term push to shrink the federal government and dismantle government agencies.

OPINION

TORPY: Bikes, scooters and walkers collide in Beltline free-for-all

Why Atlanta’s popular path needs a parallel trail.

Cunningham: Falcons hit home run in draft by finally making big investment in pass rush

The Atlanta Falcons have a chance to produce a good pass rush for the first time in a decade.