Salah poses for celebration selfie with Liverpool fans during title-winning Tottenham match

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Mohamed Salah posed for a selfie with Liverpool fans as the Merseyside club headed toward securing the Premier League title on Sunday.

Salah had just fired Liverpool into a 4-1 lead against Tottenham at Anfield when he took a phone from a fan sitting in the stadium's famous Kop stand.

He then turned his back to the crowd and smiled for the camera before handing it back with chants of “Mo Salah” ringing in the air.