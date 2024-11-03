Saints WR Chris Olave discharged from hospital after concussion, to return to New Orleans with team

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Saints wide receiver Chris Olave has been discharged from Carolinas Medical Center and will return to New Orleans on Sunday night with his team.

Olave sustained a concussion in the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers following a scary hit from safety Xavier Woods, resulting in him being placed on a backboard and taken to the hospital for observations.

The Saints say Olave has use of all of his extremities.