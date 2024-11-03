Saints WR Chris Olave taken to hospital with concussion after taking hit against Panthers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave has been taken to Carolinas Medical Center after suffering a concussion in the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers following a hit from safety Xavier Woods.

He has been ruled out for the remainder of the game.

Olave was coming across the middle on a pass route when he was sandwiched by Woods and cornerback Dane Jackson. Woods appeared to lead with his shoulder, but collided with Olave's head as he was attempting to catch the ball on the run.