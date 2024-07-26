Saints reserve QB Jake Haener diagnosed with skin cancer, but remains at camp

Breaking: UGA’s Rara Thomas suspended from team after arrest, team source says
By BRETT MARTEL – Associated Press
4 minutes ago

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — New Orleans Saints reserve quarterback Jake Haener is balancing a recent skin cancer diagnosis with his effort to secure a job backing up starter Derek Carr.

Haener shared his diagnosis when he was asked about a small circular adhesive bandage on his right cheek.

The 25-year-old, second-year pro out of Fresno State declined to share the specific diagnosis, but said he learned a little more than a week ago that he had a form of skin cancer which is rare for people his age.

“It's kind of something that just popped up. I was kind of worried about it. My family was kind of worried about it. It was kind of this random bump,” Haener said.

The 2023 fourth-round draft choice saw a dermatologist, had the blemish removed and the biopsy produced a cancer diagnosis.

Haener, who has participated in the Saints' first three practices of camp on the campus of the University of California at Irvine, said he is unsure about the extent to which his diagnosis will interfere with his football schedule.

He has an appointment on Aug. 1, after which doctors will decide a course of treatment and how long he might be able to delay that treatment if it would interfere with his NFL career.

“When things like that pop up, you've got to go take care of it,” Haener said. “My family was great. The (Saints') training staff has been great about dealing with it with me.”

Haener is the second Saints player in two years to have a cancer diagnosis. Last summer, tight end Foster Moreau underwent treatment for Hodgkin's lymphoma. His cancer was in full remission before training camp and he played in 15 games last season.

Haener sounded optimistic about his prospects for a full recovery.

“I'm OK mentally. It's just something I've got to take care of and do the necessary steps,” Haener said. “I feel like I'm pretty young and healthy to be able to have something like that pop up, but I want to take care of it. I want to be responsible about it — obviously not make it a distraction because I'm going to be fine ... I don't want to wait too long with something like this. I want to get it handled.”

___

