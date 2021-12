Saints frustrate Brady again, beat SB champ Buccaneers 9-0

Jordan had two sacks, surpassing 100 for his career, and forced a key fumble in the lowest-scoring game of the NFL season. It was the first time in his illustrious career that Brady lost to an opponent that didn't manage a touchdown.

“Look, if we wanted to win, we had to put it on the D-line,” Jordan said. “We installed a four-man rush front and we got after him. We hit him early, we hit him often and we sort of rushed him a few more times than he normally has been. I mean, to get Tom Brady — he's got one of the fastest releases in the game. So I'm just overly impressed with my D-line.”

Brady leads the NFL in completions, attempts, yards passing and TD passes, but was just 26 of 48 for 213 yards and one interception — the eighth he’s thrown in four regular-season games against the Saints, who didn’t have any turnovers Sunday night.

Taysom Hill, meanwhile, was 13 of 27 for 154 yards and no interceptions for New Orleans, which also got field goals of 39, 35 and 42 yards from Brett Maher.

The Saints have won the NFC South every year since 2017, and despite losing star quarterback Drew Brees to retirement and his successor, Jameis Winston, to a season-ending knee injury, they’re not relinquishing the crown without a fight.

Trevor Siemian came off the bench to replace Winston and lead New Orleans to a 36-27 victory in the first meeting between the fierce rivals on Oct. 31. Brady threw for 375 yards and two TDs in that one, but also lost a fumble and had one of his two interceptions returned for a touchdown in the loss.

This time, the Saints' defense sacked Brady four times, forced a fumble by the 44-year-old quarterback that ruined Tampa Bay’s best scoring opportunity in the second half, and also intercepted the seven-time Super Bowl winner once.

“I think it's just a testament to what our defense is able to do,” Jordan said. “The way we were able to attack the offense, I love it.”

INJURIES

Saints: Played without LT Terron Armstead and RT Ryan Ramszyk, both out with knee injuries.

Buccaneers: WRs Chris Godwin (knee) and Mike Evans (hamstring) left in the second quarter, Godwin after taking a hard hit from Saints CB P.J. Williams. Neither receiver returned to the game. ... RB Leonard Fournette (hamstring) departed in the third quarter. ... S Jordan Whitehead returned to the lineup after missing two games, but S Antoine Winfield Jr. (foot), CB Jamel Dean (illness) and CB Richard Sherman (Achilles) were inactive.

UP NEXT

Saints: Host the Miami Dolphins next Monday night.

Buccaneers: Travel to Carolina for the first of two games the defending champs will play against the Panthers in the final three weeks of the regular season.

Caption Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) fumbles the football after getting hit by New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) and cornerback P.J. Williams (26) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. The Saints recovered the fumble. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)

Caption New Orleans Saints defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, right, taunts Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady after Brady fumbled the football during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

Caption Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) gets sacked by New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)

Caption Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) leaves the field with offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich after the team lost to the New Orleans Saints during an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)

Caption New Orleans Saints' Brett Maher kicks a 42-yard field goal against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)

Caption New Orleans Saints defensive coordinator Dennis Allen yells at an official during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. Allen is filling in for Sean Payton who test positive for Covid-19. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

Caption New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) sacks Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)

Caption New Orleans Saints defensive coordinator Dennis Allen, left, celebrates with outside linebacker Demario Davis (56) after the team defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. Allen was filling for Sean Payton as head coach after Payton was diagnosed with Covid-19. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

Caption Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (7) is helped off the field after getting hurt against the New Orleans Saints during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)

Caption Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate (84) leaves the field after the team lost to the New Orleans Saints during an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)

Caption New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) smiles as he leaves the field after the team defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

Caption New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) gets tripped up by Tampa Bay Buccaneers inside linebacker Lavonte David (54) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)