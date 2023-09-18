Sahith Theegala wins the Fortinet Championship in Napa for his first PGA Tour victory

Sahith Theegala made more than enough birdies to cover for his mistakes while playing with the lead, shooting a 4-under 68 for a two-shot victory at the Fortinet Championship

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By MICHAEL WAGAMAN – Associated Press
11 minutes ago
X

NAPA, Calif. (AP) — Sahith Theegala made more than enough birdies to cover for his mistakes while playing with the lead on Sunday, shooting a 4-under 68 for a two-shot victory at the Fortinet Championship, his first win in 74 starts on the PGA Tour.

The 25-year-old Theegala, who began the day with a two-shot lead, pulled away by playing his first five holes in 3 under while being followed by a large, jubilant group of friends and relatives, including his parents.

“No matter the good golf or the bad golf, they just have my back. It's a team win,” Theegala said, his mom and dad by his side on the 18th green. “It's not just a win for me, it's a win for the whole family.”

Theegala finished with seven birdies and three bogeys, including one after he hit a tee shot that landed in a fairway bunker on a different hole. With a three-shot lead, he hit his drive and his layup into the rough on the par-5 18th hole and tapped in for a 6. He finished at 21-under 267.

S.H. Kim (68) finished second, and Cam Davis (70) was another shot behind.

Justin Thomas had his worst round of the week in his final tuneup for the Ryder Cup in Rome, closing with an even-par 72 to finish six shots back. Max Homa, the two-time defending champion and Thomas' U.S. teammate, closed with a 69 to tie for seventh.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Cobb superintendent defends book removal decision amid calls for his firing

Credit: Ryan Fleisher

GloRilla, Lil Baby delight fans even after late arrivals in day 3 of Music Midtown
1h ago

Falcons’ Desmond Ridder embraces calm in comeback win
2h ago

Credit: AP

Braves swept by Marlins for first time since 2015
4h ago

Credit: AP

Braves swept by Marlins for first time since 2015
4h ago

Credit: Doug Turnbull/WSB Skycopter

Gridlock Guy: An I-285 crash unlike any many have seen
15h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Sahith Theegala wins the Fortinet Championship in Napa for his first PGA Tour victory
11m ago
Taiwan says 103 Chinese warplanes flew toward the island in a new daily high in recent...
11m ago
Howell leads big rally for Commanders, who hold on to beat Broncos after Wilson's Hail...
25m ago
Featured

Credit: AJC

Get your news about the Braves, Dawgs, Jackets and Falcons in Sunday AJC
9h ago
Carter Center invites public to help celebrate Jimmy Carter’s 99th birthday
Savannah Bananas: Baseball Hall of Fame celebrates the fun Georgia team
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top