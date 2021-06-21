SAG Awards will return in February 2022 with 2-hour show

The SAG Awards adopted a one-hour, completely virtual format for this year's show, which saw "Trial of the Chicago 7" crowned the top film ensemble and television acting honors going to the casts of "The Crown" for drama and "Schitt's Creek" for comedy.

The show's Feb. 27 airdate originally belonged to the Oscars, which has pushed its 2022 ceremony back to March 27. The show, which honors the best performances in television and film, will air on TNT and TBS.