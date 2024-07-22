Breaking: Braves unveil logo for 2025 MLB All-Star game
Safety regulators are investigating another low flight by a Southwest jet, this time in Florida

Federal officials are investigating an incident in which a Southwest Airlines jet flew as low as 150 feet over water while it was still about 5 miles from its intended landing spot in Tampa, Florida
FILE - A traveler walks through the Southwest Airlines ticketing counter area at the Los Angeles International Airport in Los Angeles, April 18, 2023. Federal officials are investigating an incident on July 14, 2024, in which a Southwest jet flew as low as 150 feet (45 meters) over water while it was still several miles from its intended landing spot at the airport in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

FILE - A traveler walks through the Southwest Airlines ticketing counter area at the Los Angeles International Airport in Los Angeles, April 18, 2023. Federal officials are investigating an incident on July 14, 2024, in which a Southwest jet flew as low as 150 feet (45 meters) over water while it was still several miles from its intended landing spot at the airport in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal officials are investigating an incident in which a Southwest Airlines jet flew as low as 150 feet (45 meters) over water while it was still about 5 miles (8 kilometers) from its intended landing spot at the airport in Tampa, Florida.

The pilots skipped over the Tampa airport and landed instead at Fort Lauderdale, 200 miles (320 kilometers) away.

The July 14 flight followed a similar incident last month in Oklahoma City in which a Southwest jet flew at an unusually low altitude while still miles from the airport.

The Federal Aviation Administration said Monday that it is investigating the incident.

Southwest flight 425, which took off from Columbus, Ohio, reached its low point as it flew over Old Tampa Bay near the Courtney Campbell Causeway, according to Flightradar24. Three previous Southwest flights to Tampa passed the same point at about 1,225 feet (375 meters) in altitude, the flight-tracking service said.

“Southwest Flight 425 safely diverted to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on July 14 after the crew discontinued their planned approach into Tampa International Airport,” the airline said in a statement.

Dallas-based Southwest said it is in contact with the FAA "to understand and address any irregularities. Nothing is more important to Southwest than the safety of our customers and employees."

The FAA is still investigating a June 18 flight in which a Southwest jet triggered a low-altitude alert at about 525 feet (160 meters) above ground and 9 miles (14 kilometers) from the Oklahoma City airport. An air traffic controller reached out to that crew after getting an automated warning in the control tower. The plane circled the airport – a "go-around" – before making an uneventful landing.

In April, a Southwest flight went into a dive off the coast of Hawaii and came within 400 feet (120 meters) of the ocean before the plane began to climb. The National Transportation Safety Board is also investigating a Southwest jet that did an unusual "Dutch roll" and was discovered to have damage to its tail after a flight from Phoenix to Oakland, California. Investigators say the plane had been parked outside during a severe storm.

