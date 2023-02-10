X
Dark Mode Toggle

Safety investigators subpoena pilots over close call at JFK

National & World News
By DAVID KOENIG, Associated Press
21 minutes ago
Safety investigators say they have issued subpoenas for pilots of an American Airlines plane involved in a close call at New York's Kennedy Airport last month

Federal investigators said Friday they have issued subpoenas to force the pilots of an American Airlines jet to sit for recorded interviews about a close call on a runway at New York's Kennedy Airport last month.

The National Transportation Safety Board said it attempted to interview the crew members three times, but a union representative said the pilots refused to have their statements recorded.

“NTSB has determined that this investigation requires that the flight crew interviews be audio recorded and transcribed by a court reporter to ensure the highest degree of accuracy, completeness, and efficiency,” the agency said in a preliminary report. “As a result of the flight crew’s repeated unwillingness to proceed with a recorded interview, subpoenas for their testimony have been issued.”

The NTSB said the American Airlines Boeing 777 crossed an active runway on Jan. 13 without approval from air traffic controllers, and that led to a close call with a Delta Air Lines Boeing 737 that was taking off on the same runway.

Disaster was averted when an air traffic controller, using an expletive, urgently told pilots of the Delta jet to stop their takeoff.

The NTSB said the controller was alerted to the danger by a surveillance system that lets controllers track the movement of planes and vehicles on the ground.

The board said the American Airlines Boeing 777 and the Delta Boeing 737 were separated by about 1,400 feet at the closest point — a bit farther apart than previously reported.

Credit: Seth Wenig

Credit: Seth Wenig

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Potential Fulton charges put Trump in tough political spot10h ago

Credit: Screengrab

Johnny Hunt returns to preaching despite sexual abuse allegation
3h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

City of Atlanta reports record high budget surplus
3h ago

OPINION: How would the new ‘Buckhead City’ bill work? Shhhh, it’s a secret
9h ago

OPINION: How would the new ‘Buckhead City’ bill work? Shhhh, it’s a secret
9h ago

2 men shot during drug deal in Buckhead, police say; suspect arrested
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

US jet shoots down unknown object flying off Alaska coast
12m ago
How they compare: Trump, Biden, Pence classified documents
15m ago
Fox Corp says it's arranged Super Bowl interview with Biden
19m ago
Featured

Credit: TNS

Burt Bacharach leaves behind lush trove of romantic songs
22h ago
Atlanta organizations offer ways to help offer aid after massive Turkey earthquake
Valentine’s Day, Super Bowl fun and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top