Sacramento State to hire Mike Bibby as basketball coach, AP source says

Former Kings star Mike Bibby will be hired as the basketball coach at Sacramento State
FILE - Sacramento Kings guard Mike Bibby stands on the court as time runs out during an NBA basketball game against the Denver Nuggets, on April 4, 2007, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

FILE - Sacramento Kings guard Mike Bibby stands on the court as time runs out during an NBA basketball game against the Denver Nuggets, on April 4, 2007, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
By JOSH DUBOW – Associated Press
6 minutes ago

Former Sacramento Kings star Mike Bibby will be hired as the basketball coach at Sacramento State, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Monday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the move wasn't scheduled to be announced until Tuesday. ESPN first reported the decision.

Bibby won an NCAA title as a player at Arizona in 1997 and then starred in the NBA for 14 seasons, with his biggest success coming in seven seasons with the Kings. He helped Sacramento make it to Game 7 of the 2002 Western Conference Finals before losing to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Bibby retired in 2012 and has experience coaching in high school in Arizona but has not coached above that level.

Sacramento State has been looking to increase its profile in college athletics with hopes of being able to move from the FCS level of college football to the FBS level and a spot in a bigger conference like the Mountain West or even a newly formed Pac-12. The Hornets are currently a member of the Big Sky.

The move to hire Bibby is part of that effort as he will try to revive a struggling program.

The Hornets went 7-25 this season under interim coach Michael Czepil, who was promoted last spring after David Patrick left to take a job as associate head coach at LSU.

Sacramento State had gone 28-42 in two seasons under Patrick and the program has never made an NCAA Tournament since moving up to Division I in 1991-92. The Hornets have posted a winning record only twice since then, going 16-14 in 2019-20 and 21-12 in 2014-15.

