Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher say they filed for divorce

Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher say they filed for divorce last year after more than 20 years as a couple
FILE Sacha Baron Cohen, left, and Isla Fisher arrive at the 71st annual DGA Awards at the Ray Dolby Ballroom on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, in Los Angeles. Cohen and Fisher say they filed for divorce last year after more than 20 years as a couple. The English “Borat” star and the Australian “Wedding Crashers” actor who married in 2010 announced their split Friday, April 5, 2024, on Instagram. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

By The Associated Press
2 minutes ago

Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher say they filed for divorce last year after more than 20 years together.

The English "Borat" star and the Australian "Wedding Crashers" actor who married in 2010 announced their split Friday in joint Instagram posts that showed them together in tennis outfits.

"After a long tennis match lasting over twenty years, we are finally putting our racquets down," the posts said. "In 2023 we jointly filed to end our marriage."

It is not clear where or exactly when the couple filed to end their marriage, or when the divorce would have become final.

“We have always prioritized our privacy, and have been quietly working through this change,” the posts said.

Fisher, 52, and Cohen, 48, met at a party in Sydney in 2001, and became engaged in 2004.

They have a 16-year-old daughter, a 13-year-old daughter and a 7-year-old son.

FILE - Actor/comedian Sacha Baron Cohen, left, and his wife, actress Isla Fisher, pose together at the 2019 BAFTA Tea Party at the Four Seasons Hotel, Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019, in Los Angeles. Cohen and Fisher say they filed for divorce last year after more than 20 years as a couple. The English “Borat” star and the Australian “Wedding Crashers” actor who married in 2010 announced their split Friday, April 5, 2024, on Instagram. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

