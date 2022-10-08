BreakingNews
Texts between Herschel Walker’s wife, ex-girlfriend add twist to abortion drama
ajc logo
X

Sabotage hits trains in north Germany, forcing 3-hour halt

National & World News
Updated 4 hours ago
Authorities in Germany say a key train communications system has been targeted by sabotage

BERLIN (AP) — A train communications system in Germany was targeted by sabotage Saturday, forcing both passenger and cargo trains to halt for nearly three hours across the northwest of the country, authorities said.

Operator Deutsche Bahn said early Saturday that no long-distance or regional trains were running in the states of Hamburg, Schleswig-Holstein, Lower Saxony and Bremen. That also affected trains between Berlin and Cologne, neither of which was directly affected by the system failure, and between Berlin and Amsterdam, while trains from Denmark weren’t crossing the border into Germany.

The sabotage hit a primary mode of regional and intercity transport in Germany as well as disrupting supply lines for industries using cargo trains.

After the nearly three-hour suspension, Deutsche Bahn said the problem — a “failure of the digital train radio system" — had been resolved but that some disruptions could still be expected. It later said the outage was caused by sabotage.

Transport Minister Volker Wissing said cables that are “essential for handling railway traffic safely” were deliberately severed at two separate locations. He said Germany's federal police were investigating the incident.

Federal police said the crime scenes were in a Berlin suburb and in the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia, German news agency dpa reported. There was no immediate word on who might have been responsible.

“We can't say anything today either about the background to this act or the perpetrators,” Wissing said. “The investigation will have to yield that.”

Editors' Picks

Credit: Bob Andres

Atlanta Public Schools official resigns amid human resources upheaval5h ago

Credit: Christina Matacotta

Top Georgia teacher: Politicians weaponized social-emotional learning
6h ago

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

Suspect identified after woman found dead at Gwinnett construction site
3h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Officer injured while detaining suspect in NE Atlanta
17h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Officer injured while detaining suspect in NE Atlanta
17h ago

Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Geoff Duncan emerges as key GOP critic of Herschel Walker in Georgia
The Latest
Chile: Easter Island fire damages some statues
10m ago
Explosion damages bridge to Crimea, hurts Russia supply line
18m ago
Vegas showgirls describe shock of stabbings that left 2 dead
21m ago
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

I-285 lane closures: Some alternate routes, ideas to avoid traffic jam
8h ago
Trump probe: Georgia grand jury seeks testimony from Newt Gingrich, Mike Flynn
16h ago
Week 8 high school football scoreboard
15h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top