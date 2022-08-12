BreakingNews
Southern Baptist Convention’s sex abuse scandal draws federal inquiry
ajc logo
X

Sabbatini gets another year on tour with help from LIV Golf

Rory Sabbatini hits his tee shot on the tenth hole during the first round of the Wyndham Championship golf tournament, Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, in Greensboro, NC. (AP Photo/Reinhold Matay)

Combined ShapeCaption
Rory Sabbatini hits his tee shot on the tenth hole during the first round of the Wyndham Championship golf tournament, Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, in Greensboro, NC. (AP Photo/Reinhold Matay)

National & World News
By DOUG FERGUSON, Associated Press
1 hour ago
Rory Sabbatini thought he had lost his full PGA Tour card for next season

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Rory Sabbatini can get a full PGA Tour card for next season, courtesy of the players who have signed up with Saudi-funded LIV Golf and have been suspended.

The circumstances evolve from the PGA Tour's decision to make sure suspended players do not affect the eligibility criteria of players in good standing.

The tour now has two lists — the official FedEx Cup standings and an “eligibility points list” with the suspended players removed. That was how Rickie Fowler got the 125th spot in the FedEx Cup playoffs that start this week.

The tour policy board decided Friday to have separate lists involving career money leaders, too.

Players are allowed to use a one-time exemption from being top 50 in career money, along with a one-time exemption for being top 25 in career money. Typically, a player will use the top-25 exemption first, and then the top 50.

Sabbatini, who won the Olympic silver medal for Slovakia last summer, failed to keep his full card last year. He was No. 29 in career money and had to use his one-time, top-50 exemption for this season. But he made only $628,043 this year and finished out of the top 125 in the FedEx Cup to keep a full card.

Sabbatini would have dropped to No. 31. But five LIV Golf players have resigned and will no longer be listed on the career money list. Four others have been suspended and will not count.

That will move Sabbatini up to No. 22, meaning he can use his top-25 exemption and have a full card for next season.

Sabbatini, born in South Africa, is a six-time PGA Tour winner whose last victory was in 2011 at the Honda Classic.

The math gets even more complicated in other matters, but Bubba Watson resigning from the PGA Tour — it takes effect on Sunday — changes the threshold of points required for players to qualify for the Korn Ferry Tour Finals. That creates room for Anthony Quayle, Chris Naegel, Rick Lamb and Mattias Schmid to try to earn cards later this month.

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Editors' Picks
Observations from Georgia Tech’s fifth preseason practice
‘It’s unknown territory’: Braves’ Max Fried dealing with first concussion
57m ago
Falcons’ Drake London sustains a knee injury, will not return
1h ago
Falcons rookie Troy Andersen to miss exhibition opener vs. Lions
2h ago
Falcons rookie Troy Andersen to miss exhibition opener vs. Lions
2h ago
Observations from Georgia Tech’s sixth preseason practice Friday
5h ago
The Latest
Idaho Supreme Court won't block strict abortion bans
11m ago
Author Salman Rushdie stabbed on lecture stage in New York
17m ago
Padres star Tatis suspended 80 games for positive drug test
19m ago
Featured
U.S. Rep. Mark Takano, D-Calif., speaks to reporters outside of the U.S. House of Representatives for a press conference with the Congressional Progressive Caucus regarding the passage of a health care, tax and climate change measure that's now headed to the desk of President Joe Biden. (Anna Rose Layden/The New York Times).

House passes federal health care, tax and climate change bill
2h ago
Best high school players? Meet the 2022 AJC Super 11 team - with video
12h ago
Town where Rivian trucks are normal has advice for Georgia: Buckle up
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top