Saban says Alabama's Jaylen Waddle out for rest of season

"It's a shame because the guy's a great player," Saban told CBS at halftime. "It's exciting for college football to see a guy playing like that. I hate it that he gets hurt on a play like that. You're not supposed to bring the ball out when you're that deep in the end zone, but he's a great player, so you've got to let him use his judgment."

Waddle took the opening kickoff and got out to the Alabama 15 when tackled by Kenneth George Jr. Waddle's right foot got caught between the grass and George's body and turned. Waddle was helped off the field putting no weight on his right foot before being carted to the locker room.