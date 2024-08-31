Sabalenka wins latest-starting match in US Open history that finally begins after midnight

NEW YORK (AP) — Aryna Sabalenka finally got rolling after a bad beginning to the latest-starting match in U.S. Open history, regrouping to beat No. 29 Ekaterina Alexandrova early Saturday to reach the fourth round.

The No. 2 seed didn't hit the first shot of the match until after midnight and had dropped the first set barely a half-hour later. But she seized control early in the second set, winning 10 straight games to open a 5-0 lead in the third.

The runner-up last year in Flushing Meadows advanced to face No. 33 seed Elise Mertens on Sunday.