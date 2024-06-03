Nation & World News

Sabalenka powers into the French Open quarterfinals with 6-2, 6-3 win over Navarro

Under sunny skies in Paris, Aryna Sabalenka has advanced to the French Open quarterfinals by defeating Emma Navarro 6-2, 6-3
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus celebrates as she won the fourth round match of the French Open tennis tournament against Emma Navarro of the U.S. at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Monday, June 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus celebrates as she won the fourth round match of the French Open tennis tournament against Emma Navarro of the U.S. at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Monday, June 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)
By TOM NOUVIAN – Associated Press
16 minutes ago

PARIS (AP) — Aryna Sabalenka's dominant run at the French Open continued Monday with a 6-2, 6-3 win over Emma Navarro to reach the quarterfinals.

And watch out, because now the sun is shining at Porte d’Auteuil in the southwest of Paris.

"When the sun is out, I play with a lot more happiness,” said Sabalenka, who has yet drop at Roland Garros this year.

She certainly showed some joy after her fourth-round win over the 22nd-seeded Navarro, displaying disco-inspired dance moves on her way off the court to the Bee Gees' "Stayin' Alive" played loudly on the phone of No. 8 Ons Jabeur, who stood near a staircase leading to the locker room.

The Belarusian, ranked second in the world, is now one win away from her seventh straight Grand Slam semifinal appearance. She will face the winner of the match between Varvara Gracheva and Mirra Andreeva in the quarterfinals.

Other results included No. 12 Jasmine Paolini defeating Elina Avanesyan 4-6, 6-0, 6-1, and No. 4 Elena Rybakina advancing past Elina Svitolina 6-4, 6-3. Paolini and Rybakina will meet in the quarterfinals.

“She’s a tough opponent. She’s moving well and hitting the ball quite heavily. I’ll have to focus on my footwork,” Rybakina, the 2022 Wimbledon champion, said of Paolini.

With temperatures in Paris approaching 22 degrees Celsius (72 Fahrenheit), the absence of rain allowed the matches on Court Philippe Chatrier and Court Suzanne Lenglen to proceed with an open roof.

Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus plays a shot against Emma Navarro of the U.S. during their fourth round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Monday, June 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)

Credit: AP

Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus reacts during her fourth round match of the French Open tennis tournament against Emma Navarro of the U.S. at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Monday, June 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)

Credit: AP

Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina plays a shot against Ukraine's Elina Svitolina during their fourth round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Monday, June 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)

Credit: AP

Italy's Jasmine Paolini celebrates as she won the fourth round match of the French Open tennis tournament against Russia's Elina Avanesyan at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Monday, June 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

Credit: AP

