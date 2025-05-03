Breaking: Democratic Party of Georgia elects Charlie Bailey as new chair
Sabalenka beats Gauff in straight sets to win Madrid Open

Aryna Sabalenka has beaten Coco Gauff in straight sets to win her record-tying third Madrid Open
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus holds a trophy after winning the Madrid Open tennis final in Madrid, Spain, Saturday, May 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Jose Breton)

Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus holds a trophy after winning the Madrid Open tennis final in Madrid, Spain, Saturday, May 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Jose Breton)
MADRID (AP) — No. 1-ranked Aryna Sabalenka beat Coco Gauff in straight sets to win her record-tying third Madrid Open on Saturday.

Sabalenka powered through the first set and edged the American in a tiebreaker for 6-3, 7-6 (3) on the outdoor clay court.

Sabalenka added to titles in Madrid in 2021 and 2023 and equaled Petra Kvitova’s tournament record. It was also Sabalenka’s third title of the season after Brisbane and Miami and her career 20th. She also pulled level with Gauff on head-to-head with five wins apiece.

The fourth-ranked Gauff could have risen to No. 2 with a victory. The 2023 U.S. Open champion had lost only one set this week until the final. Gauff's great record in finals slipped to nine wins in 11.

Sabalenka battered Gauff with her drive early on. When Gauff found her weakness by spreading her shots around, the former champion dug in to force a second-set tiebreaker and crush any chance of a comeback.

Sabalenka missed a championship point on a break chance in the second set, recalling her failure to convert three championship points in a loss to Iga Swiatek in last year's final. After yelling at herself for her missed opportunity, the three-time Grand Slam winner shook off her demons, settled down and finished off Gauff.

When Gauff’s final shot hit the net, Sabalenka thrust her arms into the air.

“It was a really tough match,” Sabalenka said. “At the end of the second set it was really intense and I was very emotional. I am happy I was able to handle my emotions.”

On Sunday, Casper Ruud plays Jack Draper in the men’s final.

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus makes a selfie after winning the Madrid Open tennis final against United States' Coco Gauff in Madrid, Spain, Saturday, May 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Jose Breton)

United States' Coco Gauff reacts during the Madrid Open tennis final against Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in Madrid, Spain, Saturday, May 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Jose Breton)

Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus returns to United States' Coco Gauff during the Madrid Open tennis final in Madrid, Spain, Saturday, May 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Jose Breton)

United States' Coco Gauff returns to Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus during the Madrid Open tennis final in Madrid, Spain, Saturday, May 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Jose Breton)

Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus reacts after winning the Madrid Open tennis final against United States' Coco Gauff in Madrid, Spain, Saturday, May 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Jose Breton)

United States' Coco Gauff reacts during the Madrid Open tennis final against Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in Madrid, Spain, Saturday, May 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Jose Breton)

Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus returns to United States' Coco Gauff during the Madrid Open tennis final in Madrid, Spain, Saturday, May 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Jose Breton)

