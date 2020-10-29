S. Korea's top court upholds ex-leader's 17-year jail term

A Supreme Court statement said it cannot endorse a suspension of the court’s decision to cancel Lee’s bail. The Seoul prosecutor’s office didn’t immediately announce when it would send Lee back to prison. Local media reports said Lee would return to prison within three to four days.

Kang Hoon, a lawyer for Lee, told reporters later Thursday that he’ll take all available steps to prove Lee’s innocence. Kang quoted Lee as saying that “the truth will be uncovered some day.”

Lee, 78, was South Korea’s first president with a business background and once symbolized the country’s economic rise. He began his business career with an entry-level job at Hyundai Group’s construction arm in the mid-1960s, before he rose to CEO of 10 companies under Hyundai Group and led the group’s rapid rise at a time when South Korea’s economy grew explosively after the 1950-53 Korean War.

Lee won the 2007 presidential election amid public hopes to revitalize the country’s economy, but his five-year term was tainted by a global financial meltdown, huge street protests over the resumption of U.S. beef imports and military tensions with North Korea. Before being elected president, Lee served as Seoul mayor.

Lee’s corruption case erupted after his successor and fellow conservative Park Geun-hye was ousted and sent to jail over a separate 2016-17 scandal. The back-to-back scandals have deeply hurt conservatives in South Korea and deepened a national divide.

A South Korean police officer stands outside a residence of former President Lee Myung-bak in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. South Korea's top court upheld a 17-year sentence imposed on former President Lee Myung-bak for a range of corruption crimes in a final ruling Thursday that will send him back to prison. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) Credit: Lee Jin-man Credit: Lee Jin-man

