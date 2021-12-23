S. Korea marks deadliest day of pandemic as omicron looms

Senior health official Lee Sang-won said earlier this week that it's possible the omicron variant would become the dominant strain in South Korea within one or two months. Jaehun Jung, a professor at Gachon University College of Medicine in South Korea, also said that “a meaningful (level) of infections caused by omicron could occur in our country in February or March.”

Alarmed by record-breaking surges of new infections and deaths, South Korea on Saturday restored its toughest distancing rules, such as a four-person cap on private gatherings and a 9 p.m. curfew on restaurants and cafes.

The surge has threatened to overwhelm hospitals and was straining the country’s health care.

Health Minister Kwon Deok-cheol said Wednesday that South Korea is at “a critical juncture” as the danger of its medical system reaching limits grows. He said breakthrough infections and transmissions among unvaccinated people are responsible for a rising number of critically-ill patients, which he said is much higher than the government had earlier expected when it eased distancing curbs at the start of November.

According to government data, 36 people have died at home or facilities while waiting for beds between Nov. 28 and Dec. 18. Other data show that as of Wednesday, about 80% of beds at intensive care units for COVID-19 patients in South Korea were occupied.

Kwon said the government plans to secure thousands of new beds and establish a capacity to deal with 10,000 new cases.